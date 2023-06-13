What are Payday 3 system requirements? You won’t need a particularly beefy gaming PC to cause mayhem in Payday 3, as the co-op shooter will run on pretty old hardware.

To meet Payday 3 minimum requirements, you’ll want a graphics card as powerful as the Nvidia GTX 1650. While you can still pick up this budget GPU for cheap, there are plenty of newer, better value options available if budget is a concern. The AMD equivalent isn’t specified, but we reckon you’ll be ok running a Radeon RX 570 or better. You’ll also need to equip yourself with 16GB RAM and a CPU on par with Intel Core i5 9400F. We reckon a Ryzen 5 2600 will do the trick if you’re dead set on team red.

Here are the Payday 3 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 9400F Intel Core i7 9700K RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Storage TBC TBC

To meet the Payday 3 recommended specs, you’ll need some slightly better gear. GPU-wise, pixel pushers akin to the Nvidia GTX 1080 are the order of the day, rounded out with an Intel Core i7 9700K and 16GB of RAM. Again, no AMD equivalents are specified, but you can’t go wrong with an RX 5700 XT and a Ryzen 3 5300G to fulfill your respective GPU and CPU requirements. So, a bit of a step up from the minimum spec, but you’ll hardly need to rob a bank to get your hand on hardware of that standard.

We don’t yet know how much storage you’ll need to meet the Payday 3 size requirements, but Payday 2 asks for a hefty 83GB of available space, so that’s a solid starting point. Of course, it could be a significant amount more or less than that, depending on whether the game’s files are optimized efficiently or not, so the wise move is to get the biggest and best SSD you can.

The Payday 3 release date is expected to fall sometime this year, with Starbreeze calling 2023 the “year of Payday”. If you’ve got to get your adrenaline-fuelled fix of crime action before then, check out our guide to the best crime games.

Want to make absolutely sure your rig can take you on a crime spree? Take the Payday 3 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Payday 3?