The Avengers assemble in this glowing gaming PC build

This Avengers gaming PC shows how you can transform the look of your setup simply by adding some glow-in-the-dark vinyl stickers and RGB lighting, as well as some action figures. Avengers fan Eric Montalvo built this simple but effective tribute to his favorite superheroes, which is based on the Segotep Phoenix PC case.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Here we talk to Eric about his Avengers PC build.

PCGamesN: So how did this project start? What inspired you to make an Avengers-themed PC?

Eric: I needed a new PC, as my old one was slowly going out of date – it worked but I wanted something faster. I’m a Big Marvel and Avengers fan, and everything in my room and in my life is about Iron Man and The Avengers.

I even have a huge Avengers sticker on the rear window of my truck – everyone knows me as the Iron Man. I have Marvel stuff everywhere, so I figured I’d build a PC with an Avengers theme.

What sort of look were you hoping to achieve?

As I said, I’m a huge Marvel fan, and I was looking to recreate the look in the movie Avengers: Infinity War, when they were on Titan and Wakanda.

That’s an interesting layout for the motherboard.

Yes, the Segotep Phoenix case I used comes in this configuration, and I wanted to have the window on the right, and this layout for the motherboard and graphics card. I found it unique and wanted the glass side on the right, so I can see it while sitting at my desk.

I added the stickers that glow and the Ironman emblem on the front and side. I also have an Ironman Helmet light on top. I made no alterations to it – you just have to access the ports at the top of the case, rather than at the back.

How did you make the light-up Avengers logos?

They’re just vinyl stickers that I purchased from Amazon. There’s one for the side window and one for the front panel. They glow in the dark, which works well with the lighting behind them – they light up and glow, showing all the colors as the lights change.

The lighting on the front panel is controlled with a remote that comes with the motherboard. I can change it to any color I want or have multiple flashing colors – I just like it being blue.

For the rest of the lighting, I just surfed through the options that the motherboard had to offer, and decided to set it up to complement the Marvel action figures, and give it that ‘Avengers’ look. The lighting is all controlled by the motherboard and MSI’s Dragon Center software.

Where did you get the figures, and how are they stuck down?

I purchased the action figures from Amazon and just stuck them down with double-sided tape that I had from work.

What do you use this PC for?

Gaming and general home use. I actually have it plugged into my 65-inch 4K TV for gaming, watching online movies and net surfing.

Did you come across any difficulties?

The only difficulty I had was connecting up all the lights – I had to order a multiport adaptor in order to get all the light strips and RGB lighting for the fans all connected.

How long did it take you to complete this build, from start to finish?

It took a weekend to build it – I kept making adjustments to the build in order to achieve the finished look.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or do you wish you’d done some of it differently in retrospect?

I’m very pleased with the end result of this build. I only wish that I could afford a new graphics card for it – I’m currently using the Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti card from my previous PC build.

Avengers PC build specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700KF

Intel Core i7-10700KF Case: Segotep Phoenix ATX Black Mid Tower

Segotep Phoenix ATX Black Mid Tower GPU: Asus GeForce Dual GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Dual-Fan Edition

Asus GeForce Dual GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Dual-Fan Edition Storage: 1TB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4, 512GB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 3

1TB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4, 512GB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 3 Memory: 32GB ( 2 x 16GB) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 White

32GB ( 2 x 16GB) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 White Motherboard: MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi PSU: 850W Pystar ES850

850W Pystar ES850 Cooling: ID-COOLING Auraflow 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler

Thanks for sharing your Avengers PC gaming setup with us Eric, you’ve really made that PC your own, and we love the way the stickers glow in the dark.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN. Join our nearly 500k member Facebook group to discuss this build.

If you consider yourself to be an expert PC builder, you can submit your own custom PC build to us today for a chance of being featured on PCGamesN in the future.