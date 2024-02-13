This AMD-powered PC gaming setup is all about cars and plants

This isn’t your average car lover’s PC gaming setup. Sure, there are model cars on the shelf, and even some Yokohama Model T6 wheels on the wall, but that wasn’t enough for Zachary Nazech. As a keen lover of both cars and plants, Zachary decided to mix two of his passions in this unique PC gaming setup.

Here we talk to Zachary – who first shared his gaming room on our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page – about how he made his car-based PC gaming setup.

PCGamesN: What inspired the design of this setup, and what look were you hoping to achieve?

Zachary: I’m into cars, as you can tell, and I was trying to think of a unique way to establish that, other than just putting up prints or model cars. I’ve seen people hang a whole car’s rear end on the wall, or other body panels, so I thought I could try to do something like that tastefully. I knew a friend of mine had wheels he had broken that I could probably snag for pretty cheap. And, as you could also guess, I’m also into plants.

What’s the inspiration behind the wheels as planters?

It started with just the wheels up there, and they didn’t quite flow nicely with the rest of the setup. I already had a bunch of plants on the desk, so I thought it could neat to add plants to the wheels, making them look like they’d been abandoned in a building for years.

How did you plan out this setup?

One day I just kind of had the idea that hanging up some wheels could be a pretty cool idea if I could find the right-looking wheels.

What tools did you use, if any?

I used wheel display hooks for the wheels, but nothing special for everything else.

How long did it take you to make this setup, from start to finish?

It has taken about six months for it all to finally come together.

Is the vertically stacked monitor setup for a specific purpose or just efficient use of space?

I had tried using a monitor in front of me, and then one to the side, and I had also tried a dual split monitor layout. I hated how much desk space I lost with the main monitor in front of me, and I hated using the split monitor layout. So I tried them stacked and that turned out to be great. It saves a lot of desk space, it looks nice and, as long as you have them low enough, they’re ergonomically decent to use.

Were you a gardener in a previous life?

Haha no, I don’t think so. I only recently got into plants within the last few years. I tried succulents at first and killed those because I always thought they needed water. I tried tropical plants after that, and they obviously need a lot more water than succulents do, so they were actually easier for me.

Did you come across any difficulties?

Just trying to figure out how to make the wheels flow with the rest of the setup, and trying to figure out a wall color that would look best.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or do you wish you’d done some of it differently in retrospect?

There’s still more I’d like to do, but it’s been difficult trying to find exactly what I’m looking for.

Cars and plants PC gaming setup specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Graphics card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 Super PC case: Phanteks P600s

Phanteks P600s Monitors: Dual LG 27GL850

Dual LG 27GL850 Peripherals: Glorious GMMK Pro, Glorious Model O-, Corsair HS80 Wireless

Glorious GMMK Pro, Glorious Model O-, Corsair HS80 Wireless Storage: 2TB Samsung 970 Evo SSD, 2TB ADATA NVMe SSD, 2 x Seagate external drives, and a Sandisk 1TB SSD

2TB Samsung 970 Evo SSD, 2TB ADATA NVMe SSD, 2 x Seagate external drives, and a Sandisk 1TB SSD Memory: 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5

32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5 Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Master B650E

Gigabyte Aorus Master B650E PSU: Asus ROG Thor 850W

Asus ROG Thor 850W Cooling: Front-mounted EK AIO Elite 360mm AIO CPU cooler and 3 140mm Phanteks Case fans

Brilliant work, Zachary – you’ve really made this PC gaming room your own, and we love the plants sprouting from wheels on the wall.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN. Join our nearly 500k member Facebook group to discuss this build.

And if you consider yourself to be an expert PC modder, you can submit your own custom PC build to us today for a chance of being featured on PCGamesN in the future.