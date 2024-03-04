Two katanas sit above this impressive Samurai-inspired gaming PC

We’re glad this samurai PC build can’t walk. You wouldn’t want to be approached by its gruesome horned red mask in the dark – especially since it carries two swords on its back. Aptly called Ronin, this impressive gaming PC was made by Dimitry, who also goes by DDE, for a client.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we've seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch builds.

PCGamesN: What is the name of this project?

Dimitry: This project is called Ronin, in honor of my local computer club.

What inspired you to build this PC, and what look were you hoping to achieve?

A client of ours (at Starline Computers) said he wanted to make a samurai-style PC, and he sent us two katanas and a mask. From that moment, we began to imagine how we wanted to see our project. We started with simple part positioning.

How did you plan out this build?



We didn’t make sketches in programs, or even with paper and pencil. However, we did look for similar work on the Internet. We looked at a lot of work, and came up with how we wanted to implement it. We also thought for a long time about how to paint the motherboard, as well as the whole body and details, because the mask was just black, and so were the katanas.

What tools, machinery, and materials did you use



We used many different tools to achieve this result. Let’s start with the mask and katana, which were professionally hand-painted by our artist friend. We considered the style of the mask for a long time, and eventually decided to go with a black, red, and gold effect, which would fit perfectly with the body.

The body of the PC case was also hand-painted, but this painting wasn’t the most difficult part of the assembly. We also had difficulty fixing the mask and katanas firmly. We fixed the mask on a rigid mount, and pressed it with side panels – the mask can be removed by unscrewing the bolt, otherwise it won’t budge.

How long did it take you to make this build, from start to finish?

It took one and a half months from the beginning to the end of the assembly process. I suggested to the client that we started the assembly as early as possible, so that we weren’t in a hurry, and could easily foresee any potential issues.

Did you come across any difficulties during the build process?



Well, yes, there were difficulties. We painted the case, the motherboard, katanas, and masks, and we also wanted to paint the graphics card. However, our artist couldn’t understand how to disassemble it, so he couldn’t paint it.

Our next difficulties involved creating the mounts for the mask and katanas. At first, we just wanted to tie both the mask and the katanas to the ropes, but we quickly abandoned this idea, as it would damage the rest of the components. We then tried to cut the top panel to create ears on it – using our CNC, machine we planned to put the katanas through the ears – but this structure turned out to be not very strong, and the acrylic broke.

We then saw some metal semi-circles in the store that could be bolted together, and we realized that this was our best option. We bought them, and then used a drill machine to remove unnecessary parts and prepare them for painting. We then braided these metal parts with ropes, and we got strong mounts for katanas – we were very happy.

I had to tinker with the mask mount for a bit longer, because it wasn’t clear how to fix it in place. It’s also impossible to cut and drill into the mask, as it’s very fragile. In the end, we made an additional mesh on the front of the case to cover the cooler and attach the mask. We then took a long bolt and with some special fasteners and made a hanger for the mask. When the mask hung, we pressed it a little with the side parts to keep it in place.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or do you wish you’d done some of it differently in retrospect?

At the moment I’m very pleased with the result – it’s definitely one of my best works.

Samurai Katana Ronin PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700F

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix B560-F Gaming Wi-Fi

Memory: 16GB (2 x 8GB) Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 3200MHz

GPU: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Storage: 250GB WD Black SN750 SE SSD, 1TB Gigabyte Aorus PCIe 4 SSD

PSU: 1000W Gigabyte GP-UD1000GM

Case: Jonsbo Mod5

Cooling: Asus ROG Ryujin 240, Coolmon 120mm RGB Black, ID-Cooling FS-04

Well done to you and your team, Dimitry, you’ve created a unique-looking PC and overcome some significant challenges when it came to mounting the swords, mask, and ropes – the paintwork looks good too.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN.

