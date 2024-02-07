This space station PC build is out of this world

This outlandish space PC build looks like it should be sat on a counter in the International Space Station kitchen. Aptly called Purifier, it was made by Taiwanese modder extraordinaire ‘AK’, who set out to make a space-age PC that looked like it was busy cleansing liquids. The result is an extraordinary water-cooled PC split into three parts.

This PC is so unlike any other rig we’ve seen before, that we have to start by asking AK where the idea came from. “The main inspiration behind the creation of Purifier was the collaboration with the Klevv brand, which specializes in memory and SSD products,” he says.

“I expanded my ideas based on these two product categories, brainstorming and exploring modding themes that would be suitable for these products. With their relevance to both computing and access, I thought of modifying a purifying machine with computational capabilities.”

The result looks massively different from your average water filter, though – Purifier looks like it could be a product of NASA’s R&D department, with its secure-looking containers and screen. “The concept theme I aim to present is a purification machine within the space station environment,” says AK

“I strive to make it feel as though the artwork is an authentic machine that exists in this world.’ It’s an approach that works – this definitely looks like a product from an Earth space agency than a prop from Star Wars.”

How do you go about designing a project as complicated as this one? Well, it all comes down to planning. “I started by confirming all the hardware specifications and models before beginning with the exterior design concept,” AK tells us. “Then I gradually worked on the finer details as I progressed inward. I utilized SolidWorks CAD for this purpose.

“The internal structure is fabricated using CNC-machined aluminum components, while most of the external parts are produced via 3D printing. Additionally, some components are laser-cut from acrylic material.”

The 3D printed parts required a fair bit of work to make them look the part as well, thanks to the sanding, repairing, and painting involved.

While Purifier already looks awesome in the photos, it’s also well worth watching the video below to see it in action when you power it on. One of the really cool features is the steam you can see being exhausted from the machine, which AK tells us was possible by using a misting system inside the 3D printed exterior.

Thanks to the use of quick-connect fittings, the two containers on either side of the central PC unit can be detached and reattached. How does the water-cooling system work, though?

“In this project, only the CPU is water-cooled,” AK tells us. “I connect the EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 360 DDC PWM D-RGB – Plexi to the CPU waterblock, and then route it to the rear-mounted radiator before circulating it back to the reservoir.”

Is AK happy with the final result? Of course he is. “I feel very satisfied as I have always strived to integrate computer hardware into my artwork. This method of modification presents numerous challenges and difficulties, but upon completion, it brings a great sense of accomplishment.”

Purifier sci-fi PC build specs

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K

Intel Core i7-13700K Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi

Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi Memory: 16GB Klevv Cras V

16GB Klevv Cras V Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Storage: 1TB Klevv Cras C950 SSD

1TB Klevv Cras C950 SSD PSU: 1,100W Cooler Master V1100

1,100W Cooler Master V1100 Cooling: Custom water-cooling loop made with EKWB components, and Cooler Master SickleFlow cooling fans

What an amazing PC build. It really looks like a proper piece of space exploration equipment, and the EK-Quantum Lumen screen in the middle suits the concept perfectly. We take our hats off to AK here, who built the entire system from scratch – that’s some real creativity on show.

