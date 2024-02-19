This Stan Lee Marvel comic book gaming PC is incredible

This stunning Marvel PC build wouldn’t look out of place in the pages of a Captain America comic book. Built by PC modding hobbyist Marios Dalainos, it’s covered in comic panels, while its paintwork looks like it’s been sketched by a comic artist. Made as a tribute to Stan Lee, creator of some of the most iconic superheroes, it makes for a brilliant spectacle.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Here we chat to Marios about how he made this Stan Lee tribute PC build.

“I’m a Marvel fan and when Montech sent me this case, Stan was my first thought,” Marios explains. “I’m a person who likes to try different things in PC modding, and I decided to use the decoupage method on it to give it a comic book paper feeling.”

Decoupage is an art technique that involves sticking cut-out pieces of paper to an object, and sealing it with varnish to the point where the paper looks like it’s a part of the object. “All the comic book designs in the case were made with the decoupage technique,” he says. “I printed comic book covers, cut them out randomly, and glued them in place with the decoupage glue.”

The comic-book parts look fantastic, and Marios has gone all out on their application, with decoupage comic panels found all over the PC. They’re on the CPU and GPU waterblocks, the reservoir, and all over the interior panels in the Montech Sky 2 case.

This machine isn’t just about comic panels, though. Marios has also painted the PC, and given sketch marks to some parts to make them look like they’ve been drawn. “The case and the other stuff was painted with spray cans using two different colors. Then I marked all the edges with an ink marker.”

There’s an interesting approach to water-cooling in this Marvel rig as well. We usually see water-cooling systems with either soft or hard tubing, but we rarely see one with both.

“Generally, I like to use a combination of tubes in my builds, or I like to have one tube that’s different from the others,” Marios explains. “This is why you see only one hardline wrapped tube – to add some color in that area, and to make that part look different.’

This tube looks markedly different to the soft tubing coming in and out of the CPU waterblock, which forms the rest of the tubing and looks like it’s trying to disappear into the darkness.

“I thought that black ZMT tubes would fit better in this build than hardline tubing and I wanted this tubing to be as invisible as possible,” Marios says. The water-cooling components themselves come from a Raijintek Scylla Elite kit.

Remarkably, considering the quality of his work, Marios says that he’s not a professional modder, but almost everything is made by him. He’s also almost apologetic about the spec of the PC. “I’m mostly a fan of modding and trying new things, rather than a PC hardware enthusiast, so my builds don’t have top-of-the-line parts,” he tells us.

And that’s what it’s all about. Who cares if your CPU doesn’t have the latest architecture if your PC looks like this?

Stan comic-book PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Motherboard: Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro-P

Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro-P Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V 3200MHz

G.Skill Ripjaws V 3200MHz Graphics card: Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Storage: 1TB ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro

1TB ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro PSU: 650W Corsair TX650M Gold

650W Corsair TX650M Gold Case: Montech Sky Two

Montech Sky Two Cooling: Custom water-cooling loop made from Raijintek Scylla Elite full kit

Every now and then you see a PC build that’s so striking that it takes your breath away, and this is one of them. We’ve never seen a PC like it, and we love the use of the decoupage method to make PC components look like they genuinely have comic books on them. If you’re new to the world of water-cooling, then make sure you also read our full guide on how to water cool your PC.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN.

