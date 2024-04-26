This incredible AMD gaming PC celebrates a green Thai demon king

Not all PC builds have to be sleek, cool, or minimalist, as the owner of this computer shop in Thailand knows all too well. Want to attract more customers? Make an eye-catching green and gold Thotsakan gaming PC!

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. This wonderful build, which features an enormous Thotsakan bust stuck to the front of a Corsair PC case, was snapped by Aaron Cooke while traveling in the country. Thotsakan is the Thai Buddhist name for the Ravana, a Hindu rakshasa demon that is often depicted with the menacing fangs and green skin shown here.

Inside the PC, there are gold flower motifs stuck along the power supply shroud with gold water cooling connections, gold Asus ROG and Corsair logos, and gold fan covers. Oh, and there’s another rakshasa face covering the top right of the motherboard.

The PC is clearly set up as a showcase of AMD hardware, with a little side-lit etched plastic AMD logo sitting next to the enormous AMD graphics card. It’s a safe bet there’s an AMD Ryzen CPU under all that Corsair water cooling hardware too.

