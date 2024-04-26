We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This incredible AMD gaming PC celebrates a green Thai demon king

With Thotsakan statues and gold everywhere, this eye-catching gaming PC that includes an AMD CPU and GPU was photographed in a Thai computer shop.

Thai Thotsakan bust on a gaming pc
Edward Chester's Avatar

Published:

PC build PC games hardware 

Not all PC builds have to be sleek, cool, or minimalist, as the owner of this computer shop in Thailand knows all too well. Want to attract more customers? Make an eye-catching green and gold Thotsakan gaming PC!

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. This wonderful build, which features an enormous Thotsakan bust stuck to the front of a Corsair PC case, was snapped by Aaron Cooke while traveling in the country. Thotsakan is the Thai Buddhist name for the Ravana, a Hindu rakshasa demon that is often depicted with the menacing fangs and green skin shown here.

The inside of the Thai Thotsakan gaming PC

Inside the PC, there are gold flower motifs stuck along the power supply shroud with gold water cooling connections, gold Asus ROG and Corsair logos, and gold fan covers. Oh, and there’s another rakshasa face covering the top right of the motherboard.

The PC is clearly set up as a showcase of AMD hardware, with a little side-lit etched plastic AMD logo sitting next to the enormous AMD graphics card. It’s a safe bet there’s an AMD Ryzen CPU under all that Corsair water cooling hardware too.

The inside of the AMD Thotsakan gaming PC

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN. Join our 500k member Facebook group to discuss this build.

If you consider yourself to be an expert PC builder, you can submit your own custom PC build to us today for a chance of being featured on PCGamesN in the future

Edward Chester writes hardware reviews and news for PCGamesN. He has reviewed every bit of PC gaming hardware you can think of, and many you probably can't, during his 16 years in the industry. He has been a PC gamer since the mid-90s and still just about manages to find time to indulge in his decades-long passion. Away from playing Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, or Quake, he's an avid cook, musician, gardener, and woodworker.