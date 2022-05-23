PCSX2 update makes the PS2 emulator easier to use

The latest PCSX2 update gives the PS2 emulator an overhaul, including a shiny new interface and native Dualshock 4 and Dualsense controller support. While the open-source solution is one of the best ways to play PlayStation 2 games on your gaming PC, the latest version switches out its minimalist UI with a new GUI framework Qt-based front end.

The latest version of the PS2 emulator arms the PCSX2 with a grid menu that supports library box art and a more traditional list-style interface. If you’ve used the DuckStation PS1 emulator, you’ll likely recognise PCSX2’s new look, as both options feature a similar aesthetic and layout.

Of course, the new PCSX2 update isn’t all style, as the package includes plenty of settings substance. For starters, you can now tweak emulator options like PC controller mapping per game, enabling you to maximise playability without upsetting your entire library. Speaking of gamepads, the software now supports modern Sony pads, which negates the need for additional shenanigans when using a Dualshock 4 or PS5 Dualsense.

It’s worth noting that if you want to use this fresh-faced version of PCSX2, you’ll need to run it on a Windows 10 or 11 rig, so we’ll need to wait a little longer for proper Steam Deck compatibility. The software might also contain some quirks, as it comes with an in-development build label. For emulation enthusiasts, this is all part of the experience, but nostalgia chasers looking for a quick PS2 fix might want to check out the stable build instead.