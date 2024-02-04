Persona 3 Reload is Atlus’ biggest Steam launch ever

Persona 3 Reload is a remake fans of the famed Atlus JRPG series have been long awaiting. Now that the game has officially launched, Steam stats show us that dedicated fans of the series have a particular devotion to the third installment of the franchise as Persona 3 Reload has already beaten out Persona 5 Royal in concurrent player count on the Valve run digital platform.

Atlus has come out swinging in 2024 with the launch of Persona 3 Reload, regarded as one of the most beloved RPGs of all time. 2024 has already been a massive year for party-based RPGs on PC, with the launch of both Granblue Fantasy: Relink as well as Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth lightning the Steam charts on fire.

Persona 3 Reload joins Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden on Steam, now making the trilogy of mainline titles in the franchise available on PC. However, Persona 3 Reload’s launch has been, by far, the most successful of the bunch when you stack up the player counts against each other.

Persona 5 Royal’s Steam peak player count is 35,298, which launched back in October 2022. Persona 3 Reload peak Steam player count is at a whopping 45,002. This makes it not only the biggest Persona launch on Steam ever but also it’s the biggest launch by Atlus on Steam in the history of the famed company.

Persona 3 Reload has comfortably beaten out Persona 5 Royal by nearly 10,000 players. Although the game’s peak player count is bested by both Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s 46,161 concurrent player peak and Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s 103,248 concurrent player peak, Persona 3 Reload’s performance is quite a feat when considering that the game is a remake and not a brand new title.

Persona 3 Reload is out now on Steam. Expect to pay $69.99/£59.99 for your copy of the standard edition, $79.99/£69.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, or $99.99/£89.99 for the Digital Premium Edition. Once you’re in, make sure to utilize our guides including the always-important All Persona 3 Reload class answers to keep those grades up.

