The Persona 4 Arena Ultimax system requirements are finally here, and there’s just one week left until the anime game’s release date, so you’ve little time to get your gaming PC into fighting shape. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a powerful system to get this spin-off up and running, with developers Atlus and Arc System Works recommending practically ancient specs.

The game supports operating systems as old as Windows 7, but given that Microsoft discontinued support for the operating system over two years ago, we’d strongly recommend upgrading to WIndows 10 or 11 if you can. Given how old the original arcade and console versions are, it’s no surprise that decade-old graphics cards like the AMD Radeon HD 6670 or Nvidia GeForce GTS 250 have enough power to get you stuck into Persona 4 Arena Ultimax’s action.

You shouldn’t worry about having much of a disadvantage against those with the best graphics cards if your system leans towards the minimum or recommended specs. Since frame data is extremely important to the best fighting games, we highly doubt that you’ll be able to boost fps past the game’s original cap of 60 frames per second.

Here are the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Phenom II X2 550

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 AMD Phenom II X4 965

Intel Core i3-2100 RAM 3GB 4GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 6670

Nvidia GeForce GTS 250 AMD Radeon HD 5850

Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 VRAM 1GB 1GB Storage TBA TBA

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Fanatical $29.99 $23.99 Pre-Order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Take the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Persona 4 Arena Ultimax?