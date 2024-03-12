10/10 indie game hits new heights on Steam after big free update

Pizza Tower just dropped a free patch in the form of The Noise update, where you can play as one of the platformer’s bosses in a pseudo-New Game Plus mode. The Game Awards nominee has also seen its highest ever Steam player count alongside the update, so now’s the time to try it if you never have.

Pizza Tower, one of 2023’s best platform games and a truly unique take on the genre, just got a big free update. Pizza Tower is fast, frenetic, and so delightfully weird that it’s remained lodged in my brain ever since I first saw it. With a Steam rating of 98% from almost 50,000 reviews, Pizza Tower is definitely a beloved game, and you can check out what to expect in the new update below.

In the new free update, you get to play as antagonist and Pizza Tower boss The Noise, as developer Tour De Pizza outlines what to expect on Steam.

“The long-awaited Noise Update is finally here! Bringing you The Noise in all his glory in the form of a pseudo-new game plus, revisiting the events of Pizza Tower through the eyes of the yellow gremlin, with perhaps a few twists along the way.”

This free update has seen Pizza Tower hit an all-new high on Steam, as the chart showing active players briefly turned into a vertical line, with 9,074 people playing the game at one time.

If you’re yet to try Pizza Tower, it was actually nominated at 2023’s The Game Awards for best debut indie game alongside Viewfinder, Dredge, and Venba, but all were beaten out by Cocoon.

It’s also recommended if you have any mods installed to delete them from the installation folder, then go to properties and verify all installed files to prevent crashes.

