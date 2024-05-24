From Theme Park to Rollercoaster Tycoon, making your own virtual rides has been part of gaming for decades. One of the best theme park sims you can play on modern systems is Planet Coaster, which is unbelievably nearing its eighth birthday. With tons of updates and plenty of scope to realize your roller coaster dreams, it’s still going strong and a huge sale running right now is helping it go even stronger.

Developed by Frontier Developments, Planet Coaster launched way back in 2016 and has been keeping the flame lit for roller coaster games ever since. Offering a huge amount of freedom in how you build your theme park, this sandbox game sits pretty at the pinnacle of the genre. It’s not just us saying it, on Steam the game has a 91% Very Positive rating with over 51 thousand reviews behind it.

While it’s kept things alive with frequent DLC drops and the ability to share your creations with other Planet Coaster fans, its player numbers have died down a little over the years. Though still ahead of many new releases and with a healthy player base, Planet Coaster hasn’t set the world on fire for a while.

A recent sale has just changed that. Its price has tumbled to a historical low and droves of new players are diving into it for the first time. At the time of writing, Planet Coaster has hit a 24 hour player peak of 10,224, a staggering increase over recent numbers. It seems to be dying off a little but with a long weekend knocking on the door, we may see this number rise again. It may be the perfect time to shun real life and head somewhere you can make your own rules, and hear the screams of people enjoying your latest creations, of course.

You can save 95% on Planet Coaster until Thursday, May 30. This brings its price down from the usual $44.99 / £29.99 to $2.24 / £1.49. Frankly, for the amount of game you’re able to get, this feels like a ridiculous offer and there’s no wonder it’s skyrocketing right now. If you’d like to take part in this offer, head over to the Steam page to find out more.

