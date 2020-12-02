Planet Zoo is getting an aquatic-themed DLC next week

The new Planet Zoo Aquatic Pack DLC introduces loads of fresh content, including five adorable new animals (yes, the dwarf caiman is adorable), over 170 new scenery pieces to spruce up your zoo, and a brand new challenge in which you are tasked with reviving a water-themed zoo set around a dried-up riverbed in Oregon, USA.

Extend a warm welcome to the king penguin, giant otter, grey seal, dwarf caiman, and diamondback terrapin. Don’t forget to keep your new additions entertained with some of the new enrichment items they have added in, such as the rubber duckie. No one will be able to resist visiting your zoo if there is a giant otter floating downstream with a rubber duck on its belly.

Once you have chosen which new animals you would like to add to your zoo, it’s time to decorate. New scenery pieces include murals depicting the icy tundra for your King Penguins, luscious mangrove murals for your Dwarf Caiman, reflective surfaces to mirror your watery environments, and glorious waterfalls for you to admire.

The Planet Zoo Aquatic Pack will be available to download from Steam on December 8 for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99. If you need some Penguin action sooner than that, you can take a look at the Planet Zoo Aquatic Pack announcement trailer below.

