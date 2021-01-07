PUBG gets a new Reputation system to curb toxic behaviour

As is the case with plenty of multiplayer games, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has its fair share of, well, less than ideal player behaviour. In an effort to curb this – and “help keep things more civil while you kill each other” – developer PUBG Corp. is introducing a new feature: a Reputation System.

The new PUBG Reputation System feature comes to battle royale game as part of its upcoming 10.2 patch, which has just hit the title’s testing grounds ahead of its live launch later on. “Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us,” the devs explain in the update notes. “We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behaviour is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we’re introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG.”

The way this works by assigning a ‘Reputation Level’ to each player, which can range between zero and five (six in total), and is given according to how you’ve treated others in-game. You’ll be able to find out your own Reputation Level in PUBG’s Team Finder.

As you’d expect, this means other players looking for a group to join will be able to see your Reputation Level, and so get an idea of what kind of a teammate you might be.

The Reputation Level can change over time, gradually increasing over the course of your games in both normal and ranked modes – “as long as you are not exhibiting toxic or otherwise disruptive behaviour”, that is. PUBG Corp. says repeatedly leaving matches and not returning could lead to a Reputation Level decrease, as can reports for “certain negative behaviour (obstructing gameplay, verbal abuse, team killing, etc.)”.

If you get reported for suspected cheat use, you won’t see your Reputation Level go down, but getting an actual ban will affect your standing “greatly”, the dev explains.

PUBG Corp. says it hopes this new feature will help everyone have a better time in-game. If you want to check out the details in full, as well as see the other hefty batch of changes and updates on the way with patch 10.2, here are the notes on the game’s site.