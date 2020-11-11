PUBG patch 9.2 adds driver shooting, Battle Bride Pass, and a new dirt bike

The latest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update hitting the test servers today introduces a host of additions that are sure to make the game even more exciting. There’s a brand-new dirt bike arriving in update 9.2, a new feature that allows you to shoot while driving, and much more besides.

Having the ability to shoot players while riding in a vehicle is something that the PUBG community has been requesting for years. The only problem is that sidearms aren’t all that powerful – they don’t deal massive amounts of damage and aren’t accurate enough to be that useful in a drive-by. With this latest update, however, every sidearm in the game is receiving multiple damage and accuracy upgrades to improve the somewhat neglected weapons.

There’s also a new Team Finder feature which should eliminate the headaches that come with solo queuing. Once you set your preferences for your desired language and game mode, you’ll be matched with other players. If you’re searching for a team specifically for ranked matches, you will only find players who are similar to your skill level.

Here’s everything being added to the game in the PUBG 9.2 update in full (via PUBG Corp.):

PUBG PATCH 9.2 GAMEPLAY CHANGES

New Vehicle: Dirt Bike

The Dirt Bike is a new single seater motorcycle

Spawns on all maps, excluding Karakin

Available in Normal, Custom Matches, and Training Mode

Characteristics

Great acceleration with a top speed of 130 km/h

Off-road suspension provides superb performance on uneven terrain compared to other vehicles

Outstanding maneuverability with the ability to disengage the clutch when handbraking to block auto-gearbox and allow hard turns while preserving engine RPM and momentum

Added ability to alter pitch using Shift and Ctrl keys during acceleration/braking

New Feature: Driver Shooting

Vehicle drivers can now draw, reload, and fire sidearms while having full control over vehicle inputs The power of vehicle steering input decreases slightly when the driver is reloading

Driver shooting feature is enabled in all vehicles except boats and BRDM

Vehicle Aiming Overhaul

Driver and passenger views are now heavily stabilized while aiming. The camera rotation will not follow the rotation of the vehicle

Driver and passenger TPP cameras have been adjusted and moved closer to the character for easier and more accurate aiming

Aiming angles are restricted according to player visibility and relation to other passengers For example, you’re unable to aim fully upwards in a closed-top vehicle or aim behind if there’s a passenger on behind you in a two-seater motorbike

The camera will no longer flip sideways when vehicles roll or pitch upside-down

Please see below for driver shooting-enabled sidearms.

Deagle

P18C

P1911

P92

R1895

R45

Skorpion

Flare gun

Sawed-off Sawed-off can only be equipped by drivers on Bike-type vehicles



Weapon Balance Adjustment: Sidearms

All sidearms

Increased headshot damage multiplier: 2.0 → 2.1

Increased limb damage multiplier: 1.0 → 1.05

Decreased aim deviation multiplier (aiming is now more accurate) Increased laser pointer deviation multiplier 0.3 → 0.5. This is to counter the above mentioned change, making pistols more accurate in general but not totally dependent on laser pointer. Increased prone stance deviation 0.6 → 0.8 (less accurate in prone)

Now you are able to move faster while aiming or in ADS mode. Increased aimed movement speed multiplier 1.8 → 2.0 Increased ADS movement speed multiplier 1.6 → 2.0

More accuracy while moving Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 200 Increased movement ADS stabilization (decreased weapon sway caused by movement): Revolvers (R1895, R45): 0.2 → 0.9 Pistols: 0.2 → 0.8 Full-auto pistols (P18C, Skorpion): 0.2 → 0.7



Revolvers (R1895, R45)

Decreased movement deviation multiplier: 1.7 → 1.4

Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 250

R1895

Increased damage: 62 → 64

Increased ROF: 150 RPM → 300 RPM

Heavily decreased aim deviation (because it cannot attach laser pointer, so it is more accurate by default): 1.5 → 0.6

Increased recoil animation speed

R45

Increased damage: 55 → 65

P92

Decreased damage: 35 → 34

Increased ROF: 444 RPM → 600 RPM

P1911

Increased damage: 41 → 42

Deagle

Increased ROF: 240 RPM → 300 RPM

Increased recoil animation speed to better match new ROF

Sawed-off

Decreased base pattern scale: 1.45 → 1.2

Decreased choke spread scale (lower spread): 0.85 → 0.8

Increased damage multiplier at 15m: 0.5 → 0.55

Skorpion

Can now attach Extended Quickdraw mag

Other

Lava Damage Calculation Update

The method for processing damage inflicted near the edges of lava has been improved Now lava damage is inflicted more precisely when players come in contact with the lava surface

Now Gas Cans will explode when they come in contact with lava Also, spilled gas will catch fire when coming into contact with lava



PUBG PATCH 9.2 REGIONAL MATCHMAKING CHANGES

AS FPP: Solo

KRJP FPP: Duo

SEA FPP: Solo, Duo

EU TPP: Duo

RU TPP: Duo

OC TPP: Duo FPP: Duo



PUBG PATCH 9.2 BATTLE BRIDE PASS

Exclusive page Battle Bride Pass only has a premium track which is available after purchase

Progression There are no missions for the Battle bride pass However, you will be able to climb through the pass via XP gained from gameplay Max lv to collect all rewards is lv 15 Level-up coupons cannot be used in the pass However, you will still be able to purchase levels with G-Coin

The Battle Bride Pass will be available from Nov 18 (KST) to Dec 16 (KST) both with the end of live server maintenance The Battle Bride Pass period runs for 28 days from your date of purchase



PUBG PATCH 9.2 UI/UX UPDATES

New feature: Team Finder

Team Finder will automatically be set based on your selected game mode, perspective, and language settings

The mic setting is automatically determined after checking whether you have a functioning mic connected Ensure voice input is enabled and not muted PUBG must also be granted access to your mic through your operating system.

Team Finder search and discovery are based on your local region Players with same game mode/perspective settings will be shown on the Team Finder list When using Team Finder for Ranked Matches, only players in similar tiers will be shown



New Feature: Lobby Chat System

You can now text chat with party members in the lobby

Spam and toxic words are automatically filtered

You can report players for using abusive language and spamming or advertising

Please note, chat will be only available on the PC version of PUBG at the moment

PUBG ID Visibility

When killing other players, your PUBG ID will be displayed to the victim

PUBG ID will be also displayed in Death Cams and while spectating other players

The PUBG ID will be also displayed when looking at stats of other players

Other

Outgame UI components, such as dropdown menus and system messages have been visually improved to provide a more consistent experience

Voice Chat ‘ALL’ is now disabled in Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch in arcade and Custom Matches will now have voice chat channel to ‘ALL’ disabled due to abuse which was disrupting gameplay

Performance

CPU performance has been improved by cost optimization of characters outside the player POV

Performance improvement by rendering optimization of atmospheric fog

Optimized hitching that occurs when the plane is airborne in low specs/console environment

Optimized the excessive loading time when loading certain type of map in custom match sessions

PUBG PATCH 9.2 VIKENDI MAP CHANGES

Fixed tendency for the first circle to lean too much towards the outskirts of the map. The Safe Zone will now commonly appear more inland

We have removed small objects around farms and fields which were inhibiting vehicle movement

The number of house sets has been reduced, as the space between house sets has been modified to ensure late game Blue Zones aren’t overly abundant with buildings. We hope this will have more fights in the fields

Large rocky areas around the centre of the map and rocky hills at the East of the cement Factory have been changed to enable access while on foot and in vehicles.

Removed small objects around the river which were not able to be used as a cover and hindered player movement

PUBG PATCH 9.2 SKINS AND ITEMS

Dirt Bike themed items – four set items, 15 individual items Release on Nov 18

PGC 2019 Gen.G Championship items – one set item, five individual items Only available from 2020 Dec 2 to 2021 Jan 6



PUBG PATCH 9.2 BUG FIXES

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where players were only able to enter Ranked Mode in FPP/Squad after restarting the client or refreshing the lobby

Missing trees around Ruins on Sanhok are now back

Fixed the issue where a partner and an exclusive item could be equipped and unequipped freely

Fixed the camera stutter occurring to a driver in TPP every time when a passenger switches seats

Fixed the issue where default value of weather type was not available in certain Custom Match War Mode presets

Fixed the issue where players are forced back to the lobby with an exclamation mark UI displayed when entering dual matchmaking

Fixed the issue where ADS’ing with a weapon obstructed by a collision object would result in severe camera jitter

Fixed incorrect collision distance of certain weapons

Fixed the issue where incorrect vehicle information displayed on the players HUD when entering a vehicle with destroyed wheels

Fixed the issue where a character’s movement would look incorrect when crouching or proning on fire

Fixed the issue where the effect displayed only at the initial point of explosion when multiple sticky bombs explode nearby

Fixed the awkward rendering of a character when holding certain weapons with a grip attachments added

Fixed the case of teammates sometimes not displaying on the Team list UI during squad mode

UI/UX

Fixed misaligned UI in the settings menu

Fixed the excessive speed of character rotation in the customize menu affected by ‘General Sensitivity’ value

Fixed the edges of the reward icon box not being highlighted when selected in the pass screen

Fixed the issue where ‘Render scale’ value is set to default when selecting ‘Full screen / Windowed’

Fixed a typo in one of the pass reward items

Fixed the graphics error shown at the bottom of the G-Coin page in certain resolution settings

Fixed the issue where players could not replace multiple missions in a row

Fixed the issue where waypoints could be displayed incorrectly on the mini-map when spectating players when they marked a waypoint

Fixed an issue with the Survival Mastery level up animation and UI

Fixed the incorrect system message shown when inviting a kicked player to that custom match session

Skin and Items