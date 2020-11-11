PUBG patch 9.2 adds driver shooting, Battle Bride Pass, and a new dirt bike

The latest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update hitting the test servers today introduces a host of additions that are sure to make the game even more exciting. There’s a brand-new dirt bike arriving in update 9.2, a new feature that allows you to shoot while driving, and much more besides.
Having the ability to shoot players while riding in a vehicle is something that the PUBG community has been requesting for years. The only problem is that sidearms aren’t all that powerful – they don’t deal massive amounts of damage and aren’t accurate enough to be that useful in a drive-by. With this latest update, however, every sidearm in the game is receiving multiple damage and accuracy upgrades to improve the somewhat neglected weapons.
There’s also a new Team Finder feature which should eliminate the headaches that come with solo queuing. Once you set your preferences for your desired language and game mode, you’ll be matched with other players. If you’re searching for a team specifically for ranked matches, you will only find players who are similar to your skill level.
Here’s everything being added to the game in the PUBG 9.2 update in full (via PUBG Corp.):
PUBG PATCH 9.2 GAMEPLAY CHANGES
New Vehicle: Dirt Bike
- The Dirt Bike is a new single seater motorcycle
- Spawns on all maps, excluding Karakin
- Available in Normal, Custom Matches, and Training Mode
Characteristics
- Great acceleration with a top speed of 130 km/h
- Off-road suspension provides superb performance on uneven terrain compared to other vehicles
- Outstanding maneuverability with the ability to disengage the clutch when handbraking to block auto-gearbox and allow hard turns while preserving engine RPM and momentum
- Added ability to alter pitch using Shift and Ctrl keys during acceleration/braking
New Feature: Driver Shooting
- Vehicle drivers can now draw, reload, and fire sidearms while having full control over vehicle inputs
- The power of vehicle steering input decreases slightly when the driver is reloading
- Driver shooting feature is enabled in all vehicles except boats and BRDM
Vehicle Aiming Overhaul
- Driver and passenger views are now heavily stabilized while aiming. The camera rotation will not follow the rotation of the vehicle
- Driver and passenger TPP cameras have been adjusted and moved closer to the character for easier and more accurate aiming
- Aiming angles are restricted according to player visibility and relation to other passengers
- For example, you’re unable to aim fully upwards in a closed-top vehicle or aim behind if there’s a passenger on behind you in a two-seater motorbike
- The camera will no longer flip sideways when vehicles roll or pitch upside-down
Please see below for driver shooting-enabled sidearms.
- Deagle
- P18C
- P1911
- P92
- R1895
- R45
- Skorpion
- Flare gun
- Sawed-off
- Sawed-off can only be equipped by drivers on Bike-type vehicles
Weapon Balance Adjustment: Sidearms
All sidearms
- Increased headshot damage multiplier: 2.0 → 2.1
- Increased limb damage multiplier: 1.0 → 1.05
- Decreased aim deviation multiplier (aiming is now more accurate)
- Increased laser pointer deviation multiplier 0.3 → 0.5. This is to counter the above mentioned change, making pistols more accurate in general but not totally dependent on laser pointer.
- Increased prone stance deviation 0.6 → 0.8 (less accurate in prone)
- Now you are able to move faster while aiming or in ADS mode.
- Increased aimed movement speed multiplier 1.8 → 2.0
- Increased ADS movement speed multiplier 1.6 → 2.0
- More accuracy while moving
- Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 200
- Increased movement ADS stabilization (decreased weapon sway caused by movement):
- Revolvers (R1895, R45): 0.2 → 0.9
- Pistols: 0.2 → 0.8
- Full-auto pistols (P18C, Skorpion): 0.2 → 0.7
Revolvers (R1895, R45)
- Decreased movement deviation multiplier: 1.7 → 1.4
- Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 250
R1895
- Increased damage: 62 → 64
- Increased ROF: 150 RPM → 300 RPM
- Heavily decreased aim deviation (because it cannot attach laser pointer, so it is more accurate by default): 1.5 → 0.6
- Increased recoil animation speed
R45
- Increased damage: 55 → 65
P92
- Decreased damage: 35 → 34
- Increased ROF: 444 RPM → 600 RPM
P1911
- Increased damage: 41 → 42
Deagle
- Increased ROF: 240 RPM → 300 RPM
- Increased recoil animation speed to better match new ROF
Sawed-off
- Decreased base pattern scale: 1.45 → 1.2
- Decreased choke spread scale (lower spread): 0.85 → 0.8
- Increased damage multiplier at 15m: 0.5 → 0.55
Skorpion
- Can now attach Extended Quickdraw mag
Other
Lava Damage Calculation Update
- The method for processing damage inflicted near the edges of lava has been improved
- Now lava damage is inflicted more precisely when players come in contact with the lava surface
- Now Gas Cans will explode when they come in contact with lava
- Also, spilled gas will catch fire when coming into contact with lava
PUBG PATCH 9.2 REGIONAL MATCHMAKING CHANGES
- AS
- FPP: Solo
- KRJP
- FPP: Duo
- SEA
- FPP: Solo, Duo
- EU
- TPP: Duo
- RU
- TPP: Duo
- OC
- TPP: Duo
- FPP: Duo
PUBG PATCH 9.2 BATTLE BRIDE PASS
- Exclusive page
- Battle Bride Pass only has a premium track which is available after purchase
- Progression
- There are no missions for the Battle bride pass
- However, you will be able to climb through the pass via XP gained from gameplay
- Max lv to collect all rewards is lv 15
- Level-up coupons cannot be used in the pass
- However, you will still be able to purchase levels with G-Coin
- The Battle Bride Pass will be available from Nov 18 (KST) to Dec 16 (KST) both with the end of live server maintenance
- The Battle Bride Pass period runs for 28 days from your date of purchase
PUBG PATCH 9.2 UI/UX UPDATES
New feature: Team Finder
- Team Finder will automatically be set based on your selected game mode, perspective, and language settings
- The mic setting is automatically determined after checking whether you have a functioning mic connected
- Ensure voice input is enabled and not muted
- PUBG must also be granted access to your mic through your operating system.
- Team Finder search and discovery are based on your local region
- Players with same game mode/perspective settings will be shown on the Team Finder list
- When using Team Finder for Ranked Matches, only players in similar tiers will be shown
New Feature: Lobby Chat System
- You can now text chat with party members in the lobby
- Spam and toxic words are automatically filtered
- You can report players for using abusive language and spamming or advertising
- Please note, chat will be only available on the PC version of PUBG at the moment
PUBG ID Visibility
- When killing other players, your PUBG ID will be displayed to the victim
- PUBG ID will be also displayed in Death Cams and while spectating other players
- The PUBG ID will be also displayed when looking at stats of other players
Other
- Outgame UI components, such as dropdown menus and system messages have been visually improved to provide a more consistent experience
- Voice Chat ‘ALL’ is now disabled in Team Deathmatch
- Team Deathmatch in arcade and Custom Matches will now have voice chat channel to ‘ALL’ disabled due to abuse which was disrupting gameplay
Performance
- CPU performance has been improved by cost optimization of characters outside the player POV
- Performance improvement by rendering optimization of atmospheric fog
- Optimized hitching that occurs when the plane is airborne in low specs/console environment
- Optimized the excessive loading time when loading certain type of map in custom match sessions
PUBG PATCH 9.2 VIKENDI MAP CHANGES
- Fixed tendency for the first circle to lean too much towards the outskirts of the map. The Safe Zone will now commonly appear more inland
- We have removed small objects around farms and fields which were inhibiting vehicle movement
- The number of house sets has been reduced, as the space between house sets has been modified to ensure late game Blue Zones aren’t overly abundant with buildings. We hope this will have more fights in the fields
- Large rocky areas around the centre of the map and rocky hills at the East of the cement Factory have been changed to enable access while on foot and in vehicles.
- Removed small objects around the river which were not able to be used as a cover and hindered player movement
PUBG PATCH 9.2 SKINS AND ITEMS
- Dirt Bike themed items – four set items, 15 individual items
- Release on Nov 18
- PGC 2019 Gen.G Championship items – one set item, five individual items
- Only available from 2020 Dec 2 to 2021 Jan 6
PUBG PATCH 9.2 BUG FIXES
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue where players were only able to enter Ranked Mode in FPP/Squad after restarting the client or refreshing the lobby
- Missing trees around Ruins on Sanhok are now back
- Fixed the issue where a partner and an exclusive item could be equipped and unequipped freely
- Fixed the camera stutter occurring to a driver in TPP every time when a passenger switches seats
- Fixed the issue where default value of weather type was not available in certain Custom Match War Mode presets
- Fixed the issue where players are forced back to the lobby with an exclamation mark UI displayed when entering dual matchmaking
- Fixed the issue where ADS’ing with a weapon obstructed by a collision object would result in severe camera jitter
- Fixed incorrect collision distance of certain weapons
- Fixed the issue where incorrect vehicle information displayed on the players HUD when entering a vehicle with destroyed wheels
- Fixed the issue where a character’s movement would look incorrect when crouching or proning on fire
- Fixed the issue where the effect displayed only at the initial point of explosion when multiple sticky bombs explode nearby
- Fixed the awkward rendering of a character when holding certain weapons with a grip attachments added
- Fixed the case of teammates sometimes not displaying on the Team list UI during squad mode
UI/UX
- Fixed misaligned UI in the settings menu
- Fixed the excessive speed of character rotation in the customize menu affected by ‘General Sensitivity’ value
- Fixed the edges of the reward icon box not being highlighted when selected in the pass screen
- Fixed the issue where ‘Render scale’ value is set to default when selecting ‘Full screen / Windowed’
- Fixed a typo in one of the pass reward items
- Fixed the graphics error shown at the bottom of the G-Coin page in certain resolution settings
- Fixed the issue where players could not replace multiple missions in a row
- Fixed the issue where waypoints could be displayed incorrectly on the mini-map when spectating players when they marked a waypoint
- Fixed an issue with the Survival Mastery level up animation and UI
- Fixed the incorrect system message shown when inviting a kicked player to that custom match session
Skin and Items
- Fixed the issue where players could equip ‘Eyes’ category items with Merc Team Uniform
- Fixed the issue where players could not preview emotes after selecting weapon skin items from the pass reward page
- Fixed the misaligned weapon skin when previewing Malevolent Mime – DBS skin
- Fixed the social widget unintentionally displaying on the LABS page