Pokémon TCG Live delayed into next year

The Pokémon Company has delayed Pokémon TCG Live into next year. The developer explains on Twitter that the release shift comes down to giving players a “more polished experience” and that more information on a precise release date and testing period will be shared “soon”.

“To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022,” the Pokémon Company says. “We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.”

The developer also clarified that code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding bought with other TCG-related products are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online. While the PTCG Online app will be removed from from the App Store, Google Play, and Pokémon website prior the launch of Pokémon TCG Live, the company says that existing PTCG Online players will be able to “easily transfer their account and game data to Pokémon TCG Live upon its release”.

For more information about how Pokémon TCG Online’s closure may affect you, check out the FAQ here.

