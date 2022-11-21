Postal 3 can “rest in p***” as it dies a Steam death

Postal 3 developer (but not really) Running With Scissors is celebrating the death of the controversy-mired action game, after a surprise Steam delisting hit it thanks to DRM issues. This bombastic farewell follows Postal 3’s initial launch over a decade ago in 2011, as the project has been in the public eye ever since thanks to the state of its launch and complicated story of development.

Running With Scissors has commemorated the event by hoping Postal 3 can “rest in piss,” as the studio adds that “DRM issues on Steam” that it had no control over as it doesn’t have access to the page mean that the controversial third-person shooter can no longer be purchased on the platform.

Steam reviews have also now come out of the woodwork in equal parts celebration and mourning (although we suspect the morning is not exactly taking this too seriously), so we thought we’d correlate some of the highlights.

In-memoriam of Postal 3 on Steam

“Luigi is not playable [product refunded]” – Godot

“It was either her or Postal 3. I regret everything” – Wario Gaming

“Obviously everyone hates this game. I just thought it was really funny how during the postal sale they discounted every game except this one.” – Xedim

“This is the game I have ever played” – Lovely_Uncle

“I’m gonna be honest. For the time I played this game I actually enjoyed it” – Sussy Stevens

“Just get Postal 2” – likendall98

“Goodbye, Postal 3. Unlike many other people, I will love you forever and ever,even after your inevitable death. Goodnight, sweet prince” – Robotblock1337

“I’ve tried playing this game twice. I’ve also refunded it twice. Take that as you will. Play Hunt Down the Freeman instead” – MangleMan25

“This game is so boring my balls fell out” – < blank >

If you’re out of the loop, let us catch you up. Postal 3 is bad. Like really bad. Filled to the brim with bugs and glitches the sequel to the intentionally over-the-top and offensive game wasn’t actually even made by series developer Running With Scissors, with the studio choosing to Rick Roll anyone who tries to learn about it on their website.

After the initial release of Postal 3, Running With Scissors encouraged players to buy other games in the series when removing it from their own store, which followed revelations that Running With Scissors and publisher Akella had a breakdown of relations during development.

Naturally there’s a lot more to the story than just this, but from the start Running With Scissors didn’t think of it as the real Postal 3, which is likely why they’ve decided to celebrate its Steam delisting rather than mourn it.

In an archived The Life Critic interview with Running With Scissors head Vince Desi from 2013, the scenario was outlined as such: “some deals work, some don’t, Postal 3 failed for many reasons. Worst of all we lost control of the project and that was the beginning of the shitfest. Historically we had a great relationship with Akella, our Russian publisher, and for the record the folks there were good people and I consider them my friends regardless of the Postal fiasco.

“Again, it is a testimony to Postal fans around the world who have shown their loyal support beyond all odds and hurdles that allows us to keep on going.”

