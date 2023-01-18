PowerWash Simulator gets free Tomb Raider DLC on January 31

There’s new PowerWash Simulator DLC coming for free at the end of January, adding five new levels in a mini-campaign based on the Lara Croft action-adventure games from Square Enix, who publishes PowerWash Simulator alongside games including Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. The free update will feature you cleaning up the iconic Croft Manor and all its associated assault courses and vehicles.

Developer FuturLab says the update will be free for all owners of PowerWash Simulator. The update will be automatically included along with a patch that will also include other changes and tweaks. Once it’s live, you should be able to find it in the Specials section of the main menu. The update will also include the Research Edition rewards for players.

Like many people, I found myself completely consumed by the soothing sensation of spraying seven shades of scum off all manner of locations and vehicles, so I’m excited to visit one of the most iconic homes in videogame history and give it a good once-over with my fully upgraded kit.

The PowerWash Simulator Tomb Raider update releases on January 31. It’ll be out at 9am ET / 12pm PST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET. You can watch the trailer for it below, which gives a good look at what to expect as you clean up Lara’s mess.

Check out more of the best simulation games on PC, along with more of the best co-op games that you can play with friends.