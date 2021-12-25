Today’s free game from Epic is one of the best immersive sims ever

It’s another day in the two weeks leading up to the new year, and you know that means – yet another entry in Epic’s fortnight (ha) of daily free PC games. Today’s giveaway is one of the best entries in one of PC gaming’s most beloved genres: Prey, the excellent immersive sim from the masters of the form at Arkane.

You can grab Prey for free on the usual Epic Games Store promotion page from now until December 26 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

“In Prey,” the official blurb explains, “you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong.” In practice, that means exploring the open-ended halls of Talos I, surviving the gooey monsters that have taken up residence, and (possibly) gathering access to some unhuman abilities yourself.

Check out a trailer for Prey below.

