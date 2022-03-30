Oblivion and a shock Doom crossover are free on Prime Gaming

The Amazon Prime Gaming free games for April have been revealed, and include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the latest Plants vs Zombies shooter, and arguably the best adventure game of all time. It also includes a surprise Doom Eternal DLC crossover with id Software’s first gaming hero.

Members can head over to the Prime Gaming homepage now to claim all of these free games and DLC packs. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition is obviously the highlight if you don’t own it already. While Skyrim is the more popular RPG game these days, its predecessor helped set the template for the entire open-world game genre. The GOTY deluxe edition includes all the game’s expansions and DLC – yes, it seems to include the infamous horse armour too.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the latest cartoony online shooter in EA’s Garden Warfare series, and looks like the only Origin game on this month’s list. Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge Special Edition is not only probably the best Monkey Island game, but it’s also arguably the best point-and-click adventure ever made.

Other free games to round out this month’s RPG and adventure game extravaganza include typing RPG Nanotale, wonderfully titled comedy adventure Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, tactical RPG Guild of Ascension, turn-based D&D-like Galaxy of Pen and Paper, and point-and-click House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets.

On the free DLC side, there are bonuses for Fall Guys, Black Desert Online, and Dead By Daylight, but the highlight for us is the Doom Eternal “Peachy Keen Cosmetic Content Pack” – which turns the Doom Slayer into a moderately more murderous version of id Software’s first hero, Commander Keen.

Of course, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get all of these things.