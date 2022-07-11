Prime Gaming: everything you need to know

Prime Gaming is one of the latest additions to the Amazon empire, and if you’re curious to learn more about this service, you’ve come to the right place. Not only can Amazon Prime Gaming be a useful avenue for expanding your gaming library, but it can also provide neat little bonuses in the games you already have.

What you may not be aware of is the fact that Prime Gaming is actually included as part of an Amazon Prime membership. You might already have access to all of its benefits without even knowing. If not though, here’s an overview of everything you’ll get if you sign up. Sign up

Prime Gaming free games

Every month, Amazon offers a selection of games that can be downloaded for free. It’s not a permanent selection of free PC games like you’d get with PC Game Pass, but instead a number of new listings every month which are available for a limited period of time.

These games encompass many different genres and eras of gaming. We’ve already seen Dead Space 2, the popular 2011 survival horror game, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, one of the most influential action RPGs of all time, The Curse of Monkey Island, the iconic point-and-click adventure, and countless others. It can be great for encouraging you to try classic games you might otherwise not have gotten around to.

If you ever spot a game you want, you can potentially get it for free, because even a free trial of Amazon Prime will give you access to Prime Gaming’s offerings.

Prime Gaming packs

In addition to all of the free games that you get, Prime Gaming also provides a sizable selection of in-game bonuses. Sometimes these bonuses are cool cosmetics, other times it’s in-game currency to spend as you please.

The in-game bonuses are really quite diverse, but here’s a selection of games that they sometimes include:

League of Legends

Red Dead Online

Fall Guys

World of Warcraft

Overwatch PUBG

Prime Gaming July highlights

To give you a taster of what Prime Gaming offers subscribers, here are a few of their offerings for June 2022:

Metal Slug 2, the retro arcade run and gun platformer

Fatal Fury Special, the iconic fighting game

Brimstone Grohk skin for use in Paladins

The Fall Guys Summer Activities Bundle

Still got some questions? Don’t worry. We’ve got the answers to some of the most commonly asked Prime Gaming questions below.

Is Prime Gaming just for PC?

No. While some of the games and content available for Prime Gaming is exclusively for PC, you will also find mobile games and even console games that can be redeemed via a code.

Do you lose your games after you close your account?

No. Though you won’t have access to any new Prime Gaming content, you will continue to have access to the games that you have already claimed.

How do I claim my Amazon Prime Games?

When you’re on the Prime Gaming homepage, if you see something that you want, you just have to click ‘claim’. After this, the game and/or content you claimed will be available to you. To find it, go to ‘Your Account’ in Amazon, then ‘Games and Software Library’ and then you should see it. You’ll either be able to download it, or you’ll be given a code to use so that you can redeem it on another platform.

Is Prime Gaming free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, it is. Just head to the Prime Gaming homepage once you’re logged in to see what’s currently available.

Do Prime Games expire?

Games available through Prime Gaming can only be claimed for a limited period of time, after which it is no longer available to claim, but it will still be available in your account. However, this comes with the large caveat that all digital content purchased through Amazon can be removed at any time without warning, even content you have paid for. It doesn’t happen often, but it can, and it does.

We hope that helps to fill you in on Prime Gaming. You might also be interested in taking a look at our guides on the best PC controller or the best VPN service if you’re looking to enhance your gaming setup.