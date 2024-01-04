Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Steam?

Before you can embark on your time-twisted journey, it’s worth knowing if Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be available on Steam.

Is Prince of Persia on Steam?: a man wielding a sword takes a flying leap and a giant monster.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown 

Will Prince of Persia The Lost Crown be on Steam? There’s no doubt that you’ll want to get stuck into our favorite prince’s new adventure the second you can, but where is it available to buy? We know it’s an Ubisoft original, but can you purchase it on the biggest of all digital storefronts, Steam?

With the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date right around the corner, it’s about time to figure out where you’ll be snagging the adventure game from on day one. While time for the eponymous Prince is fluid, for us, sadly, it isn’t, so make your plans now; here’s whether Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is on Steam.

Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Steam?

No, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will not be available to purchase on Steam. The Ubisoft original game will be available on Ubisoft Connect, or the Epic Games Store. You can pre-order the game now, if you like, which will net you a classic outfit to wear as you take on the rest of the Immortals.

If you want to get the most out of your time with Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, there is a Deluxe Edition available for purchase, which gives you another outfit for your journey, a Prosperity Bird Amulet that reveals hidden treasure, and a Digital Adventure Guide.

