When is the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date? It’s been well over a decade since we got a proper entry in the Prince of Persia series, and once again, Ubisoft is changing up the gameplay from a 3D action game to a 2.5D Metroidvania-esque adventure with a heavy emphasis on exploration and combat. Unlike the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, we got to know the release date from the get-go.

This time, we play a new character, Sargon, as the titular Prince has been kidnapped. It’s up to Sargon and his Immortal companions to save the Prince, exploring a strange new land in this platform game and brawling with mythical beasts such as the Manticore. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the first big games in 2024, so here’s everything you need to know about the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date and any gameplay details we have from the trailers so far.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date

The general Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date is Thursday, January 18, 2024. However, those who get the Deluxe Edition can play three days earlier on Monday, January 15, 2024. The launch day news came at the same time as the game’s reveal during the Ubisoft Forward 2023 presentation.

The regular and Deluxe editions are coming to PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. As well as early access, the Deluxe Edition gives you the Immortals outfit and a Prosperity Bird Amulet that helps you find hidden treasures.

Those who pre-order any version of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will get an exclusive Warrior Within outfit for Sargon, paying homage to the nearly 20-year-old cult classic, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown trailers

So far, the bulk of the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown trailers have been gameplay-related, but one animated trailer shows off some of the bosses you may face, such as the Jahandar, a Manticore-like beast with multiple heads, the Elrik, a giant boar with a leaf-like mane, and a sentient statue. First revealed in a teaser trailer on June 8, we got more info about the Metroidvania-style game a few days later.

The above is a deep dive into the game’s story and gameplay mechanics as Sargon’s quest to save the Prince takes him and his Immortal companions to a mountain where events don’t seem to obey the customary laws of time. Among Sargon’s powers are the ability to flip off walls to get to high surfaces, use his bow and arrow to create platforms, and perform multi-hit combos that lead to brutal kills. We’re sure that more abilities will be included in the future.

That’s everything we currently know about the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date and its gameplay features. If you can’t wait that long for parkour action, why not check out some of the best action adventure games instead? We also have a list of the best single-player games you can play in 2023.