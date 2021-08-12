SteelSeries releases a Rainbow Six Siege Black Ice-themed gaming mouse

Few of Rainbow Six Siege’s seasonal weapon skins have had the same impact as Black Ice, which has since become one of the most coveted alpha packs in the game. Nearly five and a half years after it was released, SteelSeries has teamed up with Ubisoft to bring us frosty peripherals inspired by the iconic design, including a gaming mouse, a mouse pad, and controller thumbsticks made by KontrolFreek.

The Prime: Black Ice Edition gives SteelSeries’ flagship gaming mouse a coat of new paint, including the Rainbow Six logo at the bottom and the Canadian maple leaf on the side. It sports the same TrueMovePro sensor under the hood that aims to give you the competitive edge and shaves its weight down to a slim 69g – hold the memes.

It’s best paired with the QcK Heavy XXL: Black Ice Edition mouse pad, which features the bow of the yacht featured in the map of the same name. Like its all-black predecessor, the ‘heavy’ part of the name refers to the extra thick, non-slip rubber base. The ‘XXL’ portion describes the length, which is 900mm long and 400mm deep, letting you fit both your mouse and keyboard on.

It’s not just PC gamers that can get in on the fun, as KontrolFreek has Black Ice Edition performance thumbsticks to slot on your controller, too. They come in pairs with a textured, flat surface showing the Rainbow Six logo. You can choose between PlayStation and Xbox branded versions, but they’re both clip-on high-rise thumbsticks with 13.25mm of height added onto your original thumbsticks.

This isn’t the first time SteelSeries has partnered with Ubisoft to bring us Rainbow Six Siege inspired merch, originally putting the operator Twitch in the spotlight. The Arctis Pro Speaker Plates and Qck Large mouse pad didn’t stay around for long, though, so you might not want to wait around if the limited edition Black Ice models take your fancy. While KontrolFreek ships to the EU, SteelSeries’ Prime gaming mouse and QcK Heavy XXL mouse pad are seemingly only available in the US.

If you’re a fan of the game, Rainbow Six Siege’s next operation is Crystal Guard, and the new operator and her gadget have just been revealed. The full unveiling of the new season is set for this Monday, so stay tuned.