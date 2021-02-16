Looks like Rainbow Six Siege’s next operation is Crimson Heist

It’s a Rainbow Six kind of a day. Ubisoft has just confirmed that Rainbow Six Quarantine’s new name isn’t Parasite after all, and now a leak has popped up, giving us an indication of what could be next in store for Rainbow Six Siege. A teaser has appeared online for the upcoming season early, potentially revealing the FPS game’s operation name for Y6S1.

User ShadooLang has posted an image (included below) of what seems to be an unknown Rainbow Six Siege operator’s silhouette looking at the ‘camera’, sporting a high-necked coat, cap, and glowing red, round glasses. The image is slapped with the multiplayer game’s logo and the words ‘Crimson Heist’ in Siege’s familiar font – but that’s it. According to the user, the screen was taken from the game’s Korean Twitter channel (another user links to here), though, if so, that tweet’s now gone.

Similarly, another post (now removed) on the game’s subreddit shows the same image, (with the source also reported to be as from the Siege Korea Twitter account) but animated, with a flurry of smoke and ember effects.

Being ahead of the Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 1 release date – and reveal, which is set for later this month – we don’t have any kind of official roadmap from Ubisoft to go by in guessing what this leak could point to. It’s also unusual that the teaser is in English language, as most of the Siege Korea Twitter channel’s tweets are in Korean.

However, it’s possible Crimson Heist is the name of the new year’s operation, and the face we see could be a new operator. The name not only sounds about right, given the naming style of Siege’s previous ops – like Ember Rise, Black Ice, Neon Dawn, and White Noise – but it’s also been mentioned in the game’s community previously. For example, Siege dataminer Benjaminstrike posted back in early December that “Year 6 Season 1 is called Operation Crimson Heist”, and confirmed that he was 100% sure about this.

The dataminer has also tweeted about other features reportedly coming to the game for Y6S1, such as a “gadget called the ‘RCE-Ratero'”, new interface preferences menu options, and even the name and nationality of a new op: an Argentinian operator called “Flores”.

It’s important to bear in mind, however, that all of this information is unconfirmed by Ubisoft as yet, and so worth treating as conjecture for now. We’ve reached out to Ubisoft for comment on the leaks and will update this story with any new information.