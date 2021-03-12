Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist goes full anime

Rainbow Six Siege is delving further and further into its own lore as the seasons wear on, with more extensive backstories and flavour trailers for each of its new operators. Heading into Crimson Heist, Flores has gotten what might just be the best story trailer yet. If there are two things we love here at PCGamesN, it’s anime and Siege, and it’s about time they come together.

The new Crimson Heist story trailer is full of lovely, traditional 2D animation that owes more than a little debt to the classic action anime of the late 90s and early 2000s. It’s more or less a Cowboy Bebop episode condensed to under two minutes, just with a little less outer space bounty hunting and a little more covert military recruitment.

A brief framing device sees Flores cooking some meat at a food stand, as he’s being scouted for the Six programme. We get a flashback to a heist Flores previously undertook, where he outsmarts some guards in impressive style – while showing off his in-game drone gadget, naturally.

Check out the video for yourself below.

The Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist release date is set for March 16, if you have the battle pass – as ever, everyone else has to wait two weeks for the new content. Either way, you can follow that link for plenty more details on what’s coming.