Rainbow Six Siege hackers are ruining games with NSFW images

Rainbow Six Siege hackers have been flooding the FPS game with everything from chickens to memes using Ubisoft’s ban feed, but the situation has grown much more serious as NSFW and extremely violent imagery is now being fed onto players’ screens.

What started out as a largely harmless joke has taken a much darker turn, as hackers have replaced the likes of squawking chickens and silly memes (seen in the video below) with imagery that’s entirely inappropriate.

Pictures depicting nudity and extreme acts of violence have now been appearing on players screens via the hacked ban feed. While this system displays the names of excommunicated users and the incident that got them removed in an attempt to sate player concerns, it has been turned on its head and instead has become a prime cess pool filled with hackers.

While some players are urging others to quit the game entirely until this issue is resolved, I’d advise simply turning off the ban feed. This will mitigate the issue, as it’s this feature hackers are exploiting.

How to turn off Rainbow Six Siege ban feed

In order to turn off the Rainbow Six Siege ban feed:

Go to ‘Settings’

Navigate to ‘HUD’

Scroll until you find ‘Bans’ then turn it off.

Of course, this is just a temporary fix to a much wider issue. Given just how graphic the images have become, as well as the bans that can be issued to content creators as a result of these pictures appearing on-stream, I expect Ubisoft will be on this pretty quickly. So, expect some emergency maintenance sometime soon – I’d argue this issue more than merits it.

