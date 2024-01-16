If you’re looking for a new MMO and want something with the visual style and farm-building of games like Stardew Valley, Ravendawn is perfect for you. With multiple classes, loads of customization, and a lovely art style, Ravendawn might end up being the next big thing. Best of all, it’s free.

The core idea behind Ravendawn is the ability to build virtually anywhere. All you need to do is claim a plot of land and you can get to house or farm building. You can then team up with other players, form alliances, and extend the land you all own to keep each of you safe. You can see the Stardew Valley influences forming I’m sure, even if this MMORPG offers up a bit more to do.

Self-balancing AI elements also help the player-driven in-game economy, which is dictated by a colossal tradepack and shipping system. You can see all of this in action below. Ravendawn has a lot of charm, and I can’t wait to see how all the systems interact with one another.

There’s also a load of customization options, too, from your character to mounts, ships, houses, farms, and almost anything else you can think of. You’ll be picking between three archetypes that springboard into more classes, giving you even more ways to play. Oh, and there are then ten professions to choose from too, if you fancy being a fisherman, cook, blacksmith, or whatever else.

You can learn more about Ravendawn and download the client right here, if it sounds like your kind of game. The game’s Discord server can also keep you up to date with how the team is letting players into the MMO as well. It just launched, so you can get involved whenever. Beware, there are queues though.

