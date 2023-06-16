Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop price hike with Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU

If you’re after a gaming laptop, Razer are probably high on the list of brands you’ll look to first. Their Razer Blade 14 laptop is known for packing a decent amount of gaming performance into its small frame. Well, it’s just got a major GPU upgrade, swapping out its last gen graphics card for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070.

Here are the upgraded Razer Blade 14 specs:

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 Screen 14-inch, 2560 x 1600, QHD+, 240Hz Battery 68.1Whrs Memory 16GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

As you can see, it’s not just pixel pushing power that’s seen an improvement. The new Razer Blade 14‘s CPU has been upgraded to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor. Razer call it “the world’s fastest ultrathin processor”, and it can apparently reach a boosted 5.2GHz. Not bad.

The display’s been taking up a few notches, too, going from 1080p to 1600p, and 144Hz to 240Hz. All of that added firepower hasn’t compromised the Razer Blade 14’s trademark daintiness, either, with the laptop weighing a trifling 4.05lbs and measuring just 0.7” x 8.97” x 12.23”.

So, what’s the catch? Well, these babies don’t come cheap. You’ll pay at least $2,399.99 for the latest Razer Blade 14, with a $300 surcharge to upgrade to the RTX 4070 version. That’s a pretty substantial price increase from its prior $1,999 iteration.

The Razer Blade 14 is available now, and we look forward to getting our hands on this portable powerhouse to see how it affects our best gaming laptop list. The addition of an RTX 4070, while not the absolute best graphics card, is a pretty major improvement for this lightweight gaming laptop.