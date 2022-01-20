Listen up, bub – the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller is $70 off on Best Buy

A gaming keyboard and mouse set-up is the bee’s knees if you’re playing strategy games, point and click adventures, or other genres of a similar mould. However, if you’re a gamer who enjoys racing games or perhaps action-adventure games, then you may find that a proper pad will serve you better. For those who are in the market for a new gaming controller, you’ll be pleased to know that the Razer Wolverine Ultimate gaming controller is now $70 off on Best Buy.

So what makes the Razer Wolverine Ultimate so special? Is it made of adamantium? Well, not quite, but it does offer a plethora of features that will go a long way towards enhancing your gaming experience. For starters, it comes with interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad, so you can configure it to suit the particular game you happen to be playing at the time. In a similar vein, it has a multi-functional ergonomic button layout which can be remapped however you please.

Do you enjoy the delicious fruits that grow on both the PC and the console tree? Then you may be pleased to hear that this controller is compatible with your gaming PC and Xbox console. It’s good to have that consistency when playing across different platforms.

As one last bit of razzmatazz, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate features Razer Chroma RGB lighting, giving you the keys to a world of customisation. These lights allow for 16.8 million colour variations and can be programmed to react dynamically to certain integrated games.

We don’t know how long this discount is going to run for, so if you want to grab one of these, make sure you don’t wait too long. Want to scope out the rest of the market before you make a commitment? Our guide on the best PC controllers is a good place to start.