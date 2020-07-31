After a US sale, the Razer Blade 15 (2019) is now £550 off in the UK, too

The Razer Blade 15 (2019) gaming laptop was recently on sale for $500 off in the US, but this discount didn’t extend to the UK – it does now, though, with a generous £550 (33%) discount on Amazon’s UK site, putting it at £1,099. It’s still on sale in the US, too, but not for its original $500 discount. Instead, it’s now $210 (13%) off in the US at $1,389.99.

The Blade 15 is a powerhouse of a gaming laptop, and at this discounted price it hits that revered price-to-value ratio where a gaming laptop ends up costing only as much as it would cost to build an equivalent fully-fledged desktop rig. Its mid- to high-end hardware means it can run any game on the highest settings at a smooth frame rate, and this frame rate will shine through on its 144Hz screen.

These laptops are probably being discounted because there are now models boasting newer 10th Gen CPUs, but the Blade 15’s Intel Core i7 9750H is no slouch. Combine this with its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a GPU that’s a little quicker than the previous-gen Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, and you have a laptop that can run any esports game well above 144fps on ultra settings and pretty much any graphically intensive game at a smooth 60+fps on high settings.

Here are the Razer Blade 15 (2019) specs:

Razer Blade 15 2019 CPU Intel Core i7 9750H GPU Nvidia GeForce 1660 Ti Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD (and 1x open 2.5-inch SSD slot) Screen 15-inch, 1080p, 144Hz

Razer Blade 15 2019 $1,599.99 $1,314.97 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The Intel Core i7 9750H is a six-core, 12-thread CPU with a boost clock of up to 4.5GHz, and the Nvidia GeForce 1660 Ti has a stock boost clock of up to 1770MHz and 6GB of GDDR6 RAM capable of 12Gbps memory speed.

For this discounted price you’re unlikely to find a better gaming laptop at this price range. With the Blade 15 you’re also getting a 144Hz edge-to-edge panel, which is great for twitch shooters and esports games, but also for a better, more immersive gaming experience in other genres. Add all this to a slim and stylish laptop aesthetic with backlit keys, and you have a great upper-mid-range gaming laptop for a great price.