Save big on gaming on the go with this Razer Blade laptop bundle

You can get a free Razer Edge gaming handheld and Razer Kishi V2 Pro, worth a combined £450, when you buy a selected Razer Blade gaming laptop from Laptops Direct (UK). And many of these high-end laptops are discounted for Black Friday, netting you savings of up to £519.

Razer Blade gaming laptops are renowned for their premium build quality and. Our review calls the Razer Blade 16 (2023) “an exceptionally stylish and powerful laptop, capable of running the latest games and serving as a production powerhouse without breaking a sweat.”

There are a number of choices available that are eligible for the free Razer Edge and Kishi V2 Pro, ranging from £2,400 to just under £4,000. Even the lowest end laptop packs a punch, boasting an Intel Core i7 13800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 screen, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The most expensive option, the Razer Blade 18, is for serious enthusiasts. It rocks a top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and 32GB RAM, meaning it should be able to take whatever you throw at it and spit out maximum fps on high settings. There’s also a Razer Blade 18 with an RTX 4080 that’s got a hefty £519 discount for Black Friday, which could be a good option.

And the freebies are certainly nothing to sniff at, either. The Razer Kishi V2 Pro’s a nifty controller that splits apart and attaches to your Android phone or tablet for maximum comfort while mobile gaming. Then you’ve got the Razer Edge, an Android gaming tablet that rivals the Logitech G Cloud with its Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor.

To take advantage of these early Black Friday deals, head on over to Laptops Direct to see what’s still available! If this offer doesn’t take your fancy, check out our best Black Friday deals hub for all the best offers we’ve found online.