Razer Blade laptops are up to $500 cheaper right now

A gaming laptop is the perfect way to play the best PC games whilst travelling – and Razer has a sale lasting until the end of January with some pretty decent discounts on it’s laptop range, several of which come with the mobile versions of some of the best graphics cards available right now.

Razer’s sale is available in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and some parts of Asia, including its ultrabook Stealth 13, Blade 15, Blade Pro 17, and some of its ‘studio’ options for tasks like CAD or video editing.

Kicking it off with this somewhat reasonably priced option is the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition, which comes with a near bezel-less 15.6-inch full HD panel that packs a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it pairs a six-core Intel i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics card – perfect for gaming at 144fps. You get 16GB of RAM, which is still plenty, a 512GB SSD, and an RGB backlit keyboard. For US customers this is discounted 17% ($300), down to $1,499.99 from $1,799.99. Over in the UK it’s a similarly impressive 15% (£270) discount, down to £1,629.99 from £1,899.99.

If you’re looking for an ultra light and compact gaming laptop that you can lug around easily, then the Razer Blade Stealth 13 might be a better option at $1,699.99 in the US – a $100 reduction. In the UK it’s discounted £180, down to £1,719.99 from £1,899.99, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The borderless 13.3-inch panel has a 1080p resolution with a butter smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a matte coating which should help prevent any pesky glare in sunny environments.

Coupled with Intel’s quad core i7-1065G7 processor and Nvidia’s GTX 1650Ti GPU, you should be able to run most of the latest games – albeit with the graphics turned down a little in more demanding titles. Also, it wouldn’t be a true Razer product without a backlit RGB keyboard, would it?

There’s a whole load more on Razer’s laptop sale too. You can check out the US sale here and the UK sale here. If this has sparked some inspiration on what you could play on your current non-gaming laptop, check out our guide to the best laptop games which shouldn’t be too taxing on any hardware.