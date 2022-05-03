Grab this Razer Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard for under $80

The best gaming keyboards often feature a lot of, well, keys, but options like Razer Huntsman Mini 60% trim things down to size. Not only does this mean you’ll have more space for the best gaming mouse, but the board’s compact nature could give your set-up a unique flair. Better still, the Huntsman Mini 60% is currently less than $80 on Amazon, so you won’t need to break the bank to downsize your clicky clacky companion.

Over on Amazon US, the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% is down from $119.99 to $79.99, thanks to a 33% discount. It may be small, but the dinky set of gaming PC keys is packed with features, like optical switches and Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It also packs oil-resistant keycaps, so you won’t need to worry about finger filth accumulating quickly over time.

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% might also be the perfect solution for anyone that uses their gaming desk for other activities, as a detachable USB-C cable means it can be easily disconnected and temporarily tucked away.

This specific Razer Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard is black, but you can also pick up the white version for slightly less at $76.49. If you’re willing to pay a little bit extra for fancy coloured keycaps, upgrade bundle options are also available, and they’re down from $164.98 to $124.98.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can snag next-day delivery on the Huntsman Mini 60%, and new members can even take advantage of a 30-day free trial.