Best gaming desk in 2021

A gaming desk might not be at the top of your wishlist, but your setup isn’t complete without something sturdy and stylish to rest the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse on. Evolving beyond a plank of wood sitting atop four legs, nowadays desks can be as simple or as feature-packed as you want.

When choosing a gaming desk, there are several considerations to make, such as a built-in system to help you manage cables, wireless charging for your phone, or even height adjustment – which helps to take extra care of your posture when paired with the best gaming chair. It’s not all about functionality, though, with some desks aiming to fit the same gamer aesthetic of all your other components, being adorned with their very own RGB lights.

Whether you’re looking for a cheap gaming desk that’s a step above your bog-standard model with plenty of handy features, a table with plenty of room to support the biggest and best gaming monitor setup, or maybe even an L-shaped desk to maximise your available workspace, we’ve got the right desk for you.

Here are the best gaming desks to buy in 2021:

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation

The best gaming desk is the Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation.

The Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation is perhaps the most overkill gaming desk you can buy, but getting the best is always going to be an investment. Unlike a standing desk, which gives you no choice in the matter, you can adjust the height from 70cm (27.6-inches) off the ground to 110cm (43.3-inches), which is a blessing for your spine. It can also remember up to four different height settings, so you don’t constantly overshoot your preferred positions.

RGB lighting sits around the edge of the desk for a little personalisation, which can sync with any Thermaltake and even Razer products you own, thanks to integration with Chroma software. There’s also an included mouse pad that fills up the entire desk space. With a maximum load weight of 150kg and a sturdy aluminum frame, there’s no doubt this thing can withstand a triplet of the heaviest monitors.

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Battlestation Desk width 160.6cm Desk depth 70.5cm Maximum weight 150kg Height adjustability Yes (40cm)

Eureka K55

The best cheap gaming desk is the Eureka K55.

If you don’t want to break the bank when it comes to buying your own gaming desk, then the Eureka K55 is a great choice, packing a fair amount of features for the price. At 55-inches in length, there’s more than enough room to have a dual monitor setup. It also comes with a holder for a drink of your choice, a hook to rest your best gaming headset on, an extra large mouse mat, and a stand to proudly display your best PC controller.

When it comes to cable management, you can suspend your power strip using the holder at the back of the desk, hiding the sea of cables from your floor. There’s also a grommet on the desk for popping cables through. It’s not exactly adjustable height like other options on this list, but you can fiddle about with the desk’s feet, which have 1cm of give in them, helping to prevent wobble on uneven floors.

Eureka K55 Desk width 80cm Desk depth 60cm Maximum weight 136kg Height adjustability No

designa 31-inch

The best small gaming desk is the Designa 31-inch.

Not everyone has the space for sprawling desks, which is where the Designa 31-inch comes in. It can fit into more cramped rooms at just 80cm in length, and despite its small size, it’s still got all the hallmarks of a great gaming desk. In fact, it’s very similar to the Eureka K55, our favourite budget desk, with a carbon-looking surface, an included headphone holder, and a games controller stand.

The X-shaped legs also help with desk stability, so your monitors should have minimal shaking as you hammer away on your keyboard. Cable management is no problem, too, thanks to two grommets and a power socket holder on the underside.

Designa 31″ Desk width 80cm Desk depth 60cm Maximum weight 40kg Height adjustability No

flexispot ec1

The best cheap adjustable gaming desk is the Flexispot EC1

Want a height adjustable desk that lets you assume a standing position, but don’t want to pay the premium of a desk like Thermaltake’s RGB offering? This height adjustable desk from Flexispot is a great alternative. The electric operation allows the desk to rise up to 50cm, and the steel frame construction gives the desk a solid feel. It’s pretty easy to piece together, too.

With a 120cm length and 70kg weight rating, it’s also the perfect desk for a dual monitor setup. Plus, you can get the tabletop in a variety of colours, depending on your preference.

Flexispot EC1 Desk width 120cm Desk depth 60cm Maximum weight 70kg Height adjustability Yes (50cm)

thermaltake toughdesk 500l rgb battlestation

The best big gaming desk is the Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation.

This high-end, L-shaped desk from Thermaltake is great if you’re looking to maximise space and don’t mind paying the premium – after all, it’s packed with features for the price. The main desk has a full surface RGB mouse pad, and the whole unit is adjustable by a whopping 70cm.

There’s an undertray to hide your jungle of cables from sight, and with a 150kg load rating, this desk should be able to support anything you throw at it, from a triple monitor setup, to your best gaming laptop, or proudly displaying your best gaming PC on the desk itself.

Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Desk width 160cm Desk depth 160cm Maximum weight 150kg Height adjustability Yes (70cm)

IKEA Fredde

The best Ikea desk for gaming is the Fredde.

Unless you’re in China, you’ll have to wait a little longer for Ikea and Asus’s ROG-themed gaming furniture, but the Swedish company already has a gaming desk of its own: the Fredde. Its $299 / £150 price tag is reasonable, especially considering the sturdiness of most Ikea products and the number of features packed in.

There are cup holders on each side of the desk so you don’t have to worry about spilling your favourite drink over your expensive gaming gear, plus a headphone stand, shelves to display your best computer speakers, and an elevated monitor stand to help you get as comfy as possible.

Speaking of monitors, it’s a little smaller than some of the desks here, but you should still be able to fit a dual monitor setup into the space just fine. The frame might prove to be a pain with desk clamps, though, and there’s no cable management system underneath, but there are grommets to help feed your wires through and Ikea has reasonably-priced add-on items like a cable management system and LED lights to complete your setup.

Ikea Fredde Desk width 185cm Desk depth 74cm Maximum weight N/A Height adjustability No

Eureka L60

The best cheap L-shaped gaming desk is the Eureka L60.

L-shaped desks are the most space efficient you can buy, keeping the length of the desk down while granting you enough room for all your gaming gear. Eureka’s L60 is a great option and it won’t drain your wallet, either.

There’s an extensive cable management system under the desk, so you should be able to get your setup looking as clutter-free as possible. It looks the part too, with its carbon fibre-esque dsek print and included red mouse mat.

Eureka L60 Desk width 155cm Desk depth 110cm Maximum weight 90kg Height adjustability No

flexispot comhar eg8

The best glass gaming desk is the Flexispot Comhar EG8

If you’re looking for the high-end look of a glass desk, none does it better than the Flexispot Comhar EG8. It’s got an electrical height adjustment of up to 50cm, letting you vary your position between sitting and standing, and built-in USB ports so you can charge your phone and other accessories. The 120cm length makes it perfect for a more compact setup, too.

However, because of the glass construction, there’s a lower than usual 50kg weight rating, so you’ll probably only want a single monitor placed on the desk. Also, the glass means you won’t be able to clamp suspended hardware like monitors or the best gaming microphone without a reinforcement bracket to absorb some of the pressure.

Flexispot Comhar EG8 Desk width 120cm Desk depth 60cm Maximum weight 50kg Height adjustability Yes (50cm)

Gaming desk buying guide

If you spend extended hours at your PC, it might be worth stretching your budget for a height adjustable gaming desk. This will help you avoid developing a bad posture, as it allows you to alternate between standing and sitting throughout the day. Thermaltake’s Level 20 RGB Battlestation has plenty of features that make the desk stand out, but with Flexispot on the scene, you don’t need to brave four figures for this level of customisability any more – and you could just stick an RGB strip onto the back to get the same glow.

The construction of the tabletop itself is an important consideration, too. If you’re going to be using monitor or microphone clamps, or may in the future, you’ll want a wooden or metal construction – clamps and glass desks don’t mix. You definitely don’t want to miss cable management solutions such as nets, trays for power strips, or grommets, as they all help to keep your whole setup tidy – don’t worry, all the desks listed here have that convenience.

And lastly, make sure to check the weight rating for the desk is appropriate for your setup. If you’re going for a triple monitor configuration, you don’t want to spend all that money on an inadequate desk that’s just going to crumble under the weight, sending your fancy new monitors with it.

