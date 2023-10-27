This Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard is back to its lowest ever price

If you’re looking for a lightning-fast keyboard, devoid of a numpad, look no further than the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboard. While it normally carries a premium price, it’s available on Amazon right now for a price that matches its previous lowest ever.

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboard is one of the best gaming keyboards you can equip your PC gaming setup with, thanks in part to its inclusion of linear optical switches. They boast an ultra-low 1.2mm actuation point and as close to instant responsiveness as you can get.

Further adding to the speedy nature of the Razer Huntsman V2, it features a whopping 8,000Hz polling rate, ensuring none of your inputs are missed (no matter your APM). It’s durable too, with double shot PBT keycaps, so there’s no need to worry about wearing down the keys. If comfort is of more importance, the Raver V2 features a sturdy wrist rest, which perfectly aligns with the keyboard to help relieve pressure in your wrists as you play for long periods.

Typical of tenkeyless keyboards, the Razer V2 is missing the number pad, giving you more room for your mouse or other accessories. Its detachable USB Type-C cable, also means you can tidy up your Razer V2 keyboard with ease, without a mess of wires cluttering up your setup.

If you want to get your new Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard to your door as fast as possible, subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will this speed up delivery time for your order, but you’ll also enjoy the free games and added benefits available from Twitch Prime.