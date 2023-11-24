Snag one of Razer’s best TKL keyboards half price for Black Friday

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL is half price, in one of the best Black Friday keyboard deals we’ve seen on Amazon. A good keyboard will be a reliable tool on your adventures, and this isn’t just any keyboard. The Razer Huntsman V2 is a fantastic gaming keyboard, and its tenkeyless sibling shares all the features that make it top dog.

Razer has excellent pedigree when it comes to designing the best gaming keyboards. Our Razer Huntsman V2 review confidently states “there is simply no greater keyboard that you can buy today”, making it our favorite gaming keyboard on the market.

While we went hands-on with the full keyboard, the TKL edition enjoys all the features that made us fall in love with its full-size sibling, including its optical switches, great quality doubleshot PBT keycaps, and built-in dampening foam to prevent undue noise while you’re tapping away on your keeb.

And you can buy the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL for just $79.99 on Amazon as part of its Black Friday promotion. That’s half the usual $159.99 asking price. For those of us in the UK, the Huntsman V2 TKL is a still-respectable 35% off at £103.49.

After more than just a keyboard? Check out our best Black Friday deals hub to find all today’s best savings across PC gaming, hardware, peripherals, and more.