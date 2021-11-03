Save 47% on Razer’s Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset on Amazon

Visuals are a huge part of the gaming PC experience, especially if you’re using the best gaming monitor. Yet, high-quality audio is arguably just as important, as it both helps immerse us in digital worlds and can help improve performance during FPS games. Thankfully, Razer’s Kraken Tournament Edition headset has $47 off, so you won’t have to break the bank to experience high-fidelity audio.

Over on Amazon US, you can pick up the Razer Kraken TE for $52.99, thanks to a 47% discount. If you reside in the UK, you can also grab 45% off Razer’s premium peripheral, bringing things down from £99.99 to £54.99. Providing you prefer a splash of colour, you can also grab the green version of the Kraken TE for £59.99.

This 7.1 surround sound headset is a premium solution that boasts versatility, as the inclusion of a detachable DAC means you can use it on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Yet, compatibility isn’t the Kracken TE’s only superpower, as THX Spatial Audio and custom-Tuned 50 mm Drivers give it an edge over many other headsets out there.

Comfort-wise, Razer’s tournament-grade Kracken cans feature cooling gel-infused cushions that are up to the task of enduring lengthy competitive sessions. The headset’s retractable noise-cancelling microphone also reduces background and ambient noises, meaning you won’t have to worry about distracting your teammates.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset $99.99 $52.99

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get a hold of Razer’s discounted headset using next day delivery. However, you’ll want to be quick, as this cracking deal will only stick around as long as stocks last.