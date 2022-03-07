Get 50% off the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset

Equipping your setup with the best gaming headset you can find is just as important as every other part of your gaming PC’s arsenal. Sure, your system may be able to push out high frame rates in the best PC games with the settings cranked up to their maximum presets, but the impact of stunning visuals can be quickly undermined by shoddy audio quality. Thankfully, you can grab a great headset like the Razer Kraken Ultimate for half price on Amazon.

US customers can get the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset for $64.99 USD, saving 50% ($65.00) off its $129.99 MSRP. There are savings to be had in the United Kingdom too, where the cans can be picked up for £79.99 GBP, knocking 38% (£50.00) from £129.99.

Featuring custom-tuned 50mm drivers, Razer has designed the Kraken Ultimate with a natural audio curve in mind for the most accurate sound reproduction. However, this doesn’t mean that the headset can’t produce punchy bass or rich highs, and you should have no trouble placing your enemy’s footsteps amidst an explosive scene.

The retractable active-noise cancelling microphone is Discord certified, and provides crystal clear comms, so nothing will stand in the way of you making a game changing callout. Most importantly, however, the Kraken Ultimate’s aluminium and steel construction combined with its cushioned earcups make it sit comfortably on your head no matter how long your gaming sessions are.

