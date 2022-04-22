Razer Leviathan V2 PC soundbar boasts THX audio and Chroma RGB

Razer has finally unleashed its Levithan V2 PC soundbar onto the market, featuring several upgrades and new features that the company hopes will tempt you to find a place for it in your gaming PC setup.

Comparing the Razer Leviathan V2 to its predecessor, the company’s new PC soundbar boasts larger four-inch drivers which should help give the best PC games and music a little more oomph. The Leviathan V2’s down-firing subwoofer has increased in size too, but the biggest improvement comes in the form of two passive radiator drivers, which should help improve the longevity of the device via dampening. It also comes with THX Spatial Audio, enabling to produce a great virtual 7.1 surround sound experience.

For RGB fans who fancy having raves at their desk or those wanting to get super immersed in a Bill Wurtz track, the Razer Leviathan V2 also comes with 18 customisable lighting zones via Razer Chroma RGB. In addition to controlling the PC soundbar’s lighting from your rig, you can also adjust settings on the fly on your smartphone with the Razer Audio mobile app.

The only real downside of the Razer Leviathan V2 versus the original PC soundbar is the absence of 3.5mm and optical connections, but it should still be easy to setup and use via USB or Bluetooth 5.2 regardless.

Introducing the Razer Leviathan V2, an all-new PC soundbar packed with 2 full-range drivers, a downward-firing subwoofer, and more: https://t.co/rWot6Nhsm8

Powered by THX Spatial Audio and Razer Chroma RGB, obtain a wide, true-to-life soundstage with dynamic lighting effects. pic.twitter.com/8jqN3w6JtQ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 21, 2022

All these specs suggest the Razer Leviathan V2 could not only act as a more convenient alternative to the best computer speakers on the market, but may also give them a run for their money too in terms of audio quality. You can pick it up today for $250 USD / £230 GBP.