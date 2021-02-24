Best computer speakers – upgrade your gaming PC’s audio in 2021

Picking up the best gaming headset is almost always going to beat external speakers when it comes to FPS games, helping you hunt down enemy footsteps with pinpoint accuracy. However, for other games you might just want to sit back without the pressure of a pair of headphones wrapped around your ears, which is where the best computer speakers come in.

Sure, you could use the tinny-sounding speakers that come with the best gaming monitor – if your display even has built-in audio – but you’ll be thankful you invested in a quality set of computer speakers the moment you boot a game, watch a movie, or listen to music.

There are a wide range of prices when it comes to speaker sets, and a handful of tech specs to consider. Whether you’re looking for a cheap set of speakers, the best soundbar, a surround sound extravaganza, or you’re looking to upgrade to true audiophile sound quality, we’ve rounded up the best PC speakers. There are even some with RGB lighting if that’s your bag.

Here are the best computer speakers to buy in 2021:

Logitech Z623

The best computer speakers are the Logitech Z623.

This 2.1 stereo setup from Logitech is a great all-rounder, giving you quality stereo audio at a price that won’t break the bank. The set consists of two 35W satellite speakers and a 130W subwoofer. With THX certification, which is only awarded to top-of-the-line speakers, it’s the perfect set for immersive gaming and movie experiences.

The subwoofer provides enough bass to raise eyebrows around the house, which you can tune with a dedicated dial. The speakers get more than loud enough without any distortion, and they’re a substantial step up over your built-in monitor speakers. Plus, they’ve got a handy audio out port on the speaker to easily plug in the best gaming headset should the neighbours complain.

Logitech Z623 Specs Peak power 400W Frequency response 35Hz – 20,000Hz Audio channel 2.1 stereo Connectivity 3.5mm/RCA in, 3.5mm out

Razer Nommo Chroma

The best computer speakers for gaming are the Razer Nommo Chroma.

This good-looking set of 2.0 stereo speakers from Razer is a great choice if you’re looking for quality audio that’s been tuned specifically for gaming, with gunshots and footsteps in the midrange sounding clear as day.

The speakers have one of the smallest footprints on this guide, and the lack of a large subwoofer can also help if you’re trying to manage cables in your setup. Despite that, the bass is still there when listening to music. Of course, Chroma RGB lighting completes the look, synchronising with the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse from Razer. If you’re not a fan of your gaming setup being lit up like a Christmas tree or simply want to save a bit of money, Razer also does a non-Chroma version.

Razer Nommo Chroma Specs Peak power N/A Frequency response 55Hz – 20,000Hz Audio channel 2.0 stereo Connectivity 3.5mm in, 3.5mm out

Audioengine A5+ Wireless

The best computer speakers for audiophiles are the Audioengine A5+ Wireless.

These are the best sounding computer speakers on this list, with its two 50W bookshelf speakers and a built-in 24-bit DAC letting you listen to music how it was supposed to be heard. They’ve also got wireless connectivity, so even if you’re away from your PC you can still fill your room with music by connecting your phone via Bluetooth. Sound quality stays top-tier over Bluetooth, too, thanks to Qualcomm’s aptX HD codec, which allows 24-bit audio streaming.

The satellite speakers provide superb bass themselves, but if you’re looking for more of a kick, there’s the option to hook your own subwoofer up, too. Colour-wise, you can choose from white, black, or a bamboo effect.

Audioengine A5+ Wireless Specs Peak power 150W Frequency response 50Hz – 22,000Hz Audio channel 2.0 stereo Connectivity 3.5mm/RCA/Bluetooth in, 3.5mm/RCA out

Creative Pebble V2

The best budget PC speakers are the Creative Pebble V2.

Looking for a cheap set of PC speakers that’ll still be a massive improvement over built-in monitor speakers? Creative’s Pebble V2 speakers are the best choice. Despite being the cheapest option, they’re pretty stylish stereo speakers that look right at home when sharing the same setup as the best gaming PC.

Powered through your PC’s USB port and connecting via a 3.5mm jack, these can still push out 16W of power, so they can get more than loud enough for a small room. Don’t expect audio that’s going to take your breath away, but for a cheap option Creative’s Pebble V2 offers great quality for its size. And if you fancy spending a little extra, the V3 model even packs Bluetooth.

Creative Pebble V2 Specs Peak power 16W Frequency response N/A Audio channel 2.0 stereo Connectivity 3.5mm in

Logitech Z906

The best surround sound speakers are the Logitech Z906.

If you want a fully-fledged surround sound system, then Logitech’s 5.1 set should be on your radar, although you might want to make sure you have the space before adding it to your cart. If you can house it, you’ll get an impressive peak power of 1,000W across one large subwoofer with thunderous bass and five satellite speakers.

With THX certification, it’s also a great set of speakers for movie watching, bringing cinema-quality sound into your home. Plus, you can take advantage of that 5.1 surround sound in many of the best PC games. The ability to switch between multiple inputs means you can easily change between your PC, phone, or console. For even more versatility, you can add Logitech’s Bluetooth adapter to play sound through the system wirelessly.

Logitech Z906 Specs Peak power 1,000W Frequency response 35Hz – 20,000Hz Audio channel 5.1 surround sound Connectivity 3.5mm/RCA/Optical/Coaxial in

Razer Leviathan

The best soundbar is the Razer Leviathan.

If you’re struggling for desk space with a multi-monitor setup and a full-sized keyboard, you might not have space for satellite speakers. The great thing about Razer’s Leviathan soundbar, however, is that it slots right underneath your display while the subwoofer is hidden away under your desk. It contains two 2.5-inch drivers for clear mids and highs, plus a dedicated 30W subwoofer providing the low-end bass, giving the whole system a combined peak power of 60W.

You’ve also got the option to connect via Bluetooth, so you can easily kick back with music even when you’re not on your PC.

Razer Leviathan Specs Peak power 60W Frequency response 20Hz – 18,000Hz Audio channel 5.1 surround sound Connectivity 3.5mm/Optical/Bluetooth in

Speaker buying guide

When choosing the best gaming speakers for your PC, there are a number of considerations to make, the first of which is size. If you place a subwoofer under your desk, for example, it could eat into valuable leg space, in which case Razer’s Nommo speakers would be ideal. If you’ve got little space left on your desk for a set of satellite speakers, then the Razer Leviathan soundbar could slot under your monitor nicely. But if space isn’t an issue, then you could kit your room out cinema-style with Logitech’s Z906 5.1 system.

When it comes to price, even the Creative Pebble V2s are still a big step over the quality of any built-in speakers your monitor may have, despite being our budget option. On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re looking for true audiophile-grade sound, the more expensive Audioengine A5+ Wireless is the best option, whether you’re gaming or jamming to music. The best all-round system is the Logitech Z623, which is a little more expensive than the budget options, but a worthwhile investment for the sound quality on offer.

