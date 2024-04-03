Grab these Razer speakers at their lowest ever price

Whether you’re after a complement or replacement to your headset, this gaming speaker deal from Razer is not to be sniffed at. The Nommo V2 X are an affordable and punchy way to elevate the audio capabilities of your gaming setup, and there’s never been a better time to buy them.

Looking at our best computer speakers guide, the Nommo V2 X are cut from the same cloth as our overall champion, the Nommo V2 Pro. While there are naturally specs and features that separate the two, Razer has made smart cuts to make the Nommo V2 X a great value stereo system.

Over on Amazon, the Nommo V2 X can be yours for just $89.99, down from their usual list price of $149.99. That’s a 40% saving, or $60 if you prefer to talk dollars. Better still, according to CamelCamelCamel, these speakers have never been cheaper.

Splashing your cash on the Nommo V2 X will add a powerful pair of three-inch full-range drivers, which can be transformed into a virtual 7.1 surround sound setup via THX Spatial Audio. The tweeters can be tweaked further with individual THX game profiles too, catering the sound of your speakers to supported titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

While you shouldn’t expect the same boom of bass as you’d get from a dedicated subwoofer, Razer have designed the rear bass ports of the Nommo V2 X in an L shape which should keep things punchy with minimal distortion.

There’s unfortunately no way to easily connect your wired headset to the Nommo V2 X given the lack of 3.5mm input, but it does support Bluetooth for pairing with your smartphone or other wireless devices.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new speakers arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.