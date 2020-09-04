Save $400 on a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Sometimes you’ve got to game on the go, and if you demand the best – which, as a PC gamer, you certainly do – you need a gaming laptop. The Razer Blade 15 offers up specs on par with the hottest desktop gaming rigs you can buy, including some of the best graphics cards available, paired with a high-end display and an ultra-lightweight design that makes portable play easy. Right now, you can get some steep discounts on the Razer Blade 15 to boot.

The Razer Blade 15 is available in a variety of configurations, including the i7-10875H plus RTX 2070 Super combo currently available at Amazon US. That’s a lot of gaming performance, and it’s powering a 300Hz 1080p display for blazing-fast frame rates in competitive games. The machine normally retails for $2,599.99, but at the current discount it’s been knocked down to $2,209.99.

Over on the UK side, you can pair that tenth-gen i7 with a slightly-more-reasonable RTX 2060 and a 1080p 144Hz display for £1,781.63, a savings of £178.33 off the normal £1,959.96 price. Plus, this config comes bundled with a Razer Kraken headset and a DeathAdder mouse for some added value.

Either way, that’s a heck of a lot of gaming hardware at a hefty discount.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop $2,599.99 $2,209.99

If you’re looking for some high-end FPS games to run on those dazzlingly high-refresh displays, you can find a load of recommendations at that link.