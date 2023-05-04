Razer’s Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is now better than half price

We’re always on the hunt for the best gaming mouse deals at PCGamesN, and the Razer Viper Ultimate is now better than half-price on Amazon. While you could opt for a budget option that simply gets the job done, Razer’s reliable rodent cuts the cord, boasts incredible accuracy, and wields lighting-fast mechanical switches that’ll help you maintain peak performance in your favourite PC games.

Over on Amazon US, you can now pick up the Razer Viper Ultimate for $62.38, thanks to a hearty 52% discount. Weighing in at just 74g, this wireless gaming mouse removes wired tethers and provides low latency connectivity using HyperSpeed wireless technology, so you won’t need to worry about cordless caveats. Its optical switches also pair perfectly with the best FPS games out there, as light beam-based actuation will ensure every shot strikes true.

That’s not to say you have to be an esports avid to use the Razer Viper Ultimate, as it’ll pull premium performance punches across every genre. Whether you’re clicking your way through Honkai Star Rail or gunning down the undead in Redfall, you’ll notice the difference between Razer’s mighty mouse and other run-of-the-mill rodents. Better still, you won’t need to worry about whether you’ve got the right (or left) hand, as it features an ambidextrous design that’ll suit every palm.

It’s worth noting that you can also pick up the Razer Viper Ultimate with an optional dock, and the setup is down from $149.99 to $87.17. Better still, you’ll be able to shake up your desktop aesthetics by picking up the white version, which costs just $87.17. All options are far cheaper than their original price tag, and the additional docking station will add extra RGB flair and charging functionality into the mix.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to catch this Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to cough up more coins to upgrade your clicky companion.