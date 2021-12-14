The secret best Metroidvania of 2021 is coming to Game Pass

2021 has been an embarrassment of riches for Metroidvania fans, from an excellent new Metroid, to a terrific compilation of ‘vanias, and even a sequel to the sublime Axiom Verge. But one of the best new entries in the genre quietly launched on Steam earlier this year, and might’ve slipped under your radar. Now that it’s coming to Game Pass, however, you’ve got no more excuses.

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a nonlinear side-scrolling action-RPG in the Symphony of the Night mold. It’s fairly limited in scope, but an excellent combat system and beautiful setting (based on the classic anime series, of course) make it a standout in the genre. Developer Team Ladybug previously worked on Touhou Luna Nights, another standout indie Metroidvania.

The game hits Game Pass for PC and consoles on December 16, alongside a massive drop of other games across both versions of the service. That includes the day one launch of the cool-looking indie, The Gunk, as well as an array of bigger names including triple-A favourites like Mortal Kombat 11.

Normally we just highlight what’s coming to PC Game Pass (we are a PC games site, after all), but all the games listed below are also coming to cloud and console via the service.

PC Game Pass games December 2021

December 16 – Ben 10: Power Trip

– Ben 10: Power Trip December 16 – Broken Age

– Broken Age December 16 – Firewatch

– Firewatch December 16 – The Gunk

– The Gunk December 16 – Lake

– Lake December 16 – Mortal Kombat 11

– Mortal Kombat 11 December 16 – PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

– PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay December 16 – Race With Ryan

– Race With Ryan December 16 – Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

– Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth December 16 – Transformers: Battlegrounds

