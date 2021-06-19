Castlevania Advance Collection may be coming to PC

It’s been a while since a new game in the series, but a mysterious Castlevania Advance Collection has seemingly been leaked – presumably a compilation of the Game Boy Advance Castlevania games and a follow-up to the popular Anniversary Collection.

The leak comes from the Australian ratings board, who rated the new Castlevania Advance Collection by Konami as ‘Mature’ due to themes and violence, not to mention a little bit of pixellated sex and nudity. The compilation is listed as ‘multiplatform’ so will almost certainly come to PC as well as all consoles, just like the Castlevania Anniversary Collection did.

Judging by the title, presumably the collection will include the three Game Boy Advance Castlevania games – Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. None of these titles have been re-released on any platform other than a digital appearance on Wii U, and definitely not on PC despite being Symphony of the Night-style Metroidvanias beloved by fans as some of the best platform games ever made.

There isn’t much more to go on from the ratings page, not even a vague release date, and it’s only an assumption that this is a compilation of the GBA games – although it’s logical, given the collection’s title. If Konami is being especially generous it may even include the Nintendo DS Castlevania games too – Aria of Sorrow’s sequel Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia – which are equally well-regarded.

Since we don’t know when this collection is going to come out, in the meantime Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is probably the best bet for a semi-recent 2D game in the Castlevania style, unless you want to play a first-person Castlevania game made in the Doom engine or a 2D remake of Metroid Prime.