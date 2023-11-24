Lasso yourself a 67% saving on Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available at a whopping discount over on Steam. This coincides with the platform’s seasonal deals, which slash the prices of everything from triple-A blockbusters to indie darlings.

If you head over to Steam today (Friday, November 24), you can pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 at a 67% discount. This means you can grab the highly acclaimed open world game for just $19.79 (previously $59.99) / £19.79 (previously £59.99). This is a great deal, and the lowest we’ve seen RDR2 for a while, easily making it one of the best Black Friday deals currently live.

It’s worth noting that you can pick up the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 at a 70% discount as well. This adds a special bank robbery mission and gang hideout to take on, as well as bonus outfits and rank bonuses. You can head here to compare versions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018, before coming to PC platforms a year later. Since then, the game has continued to wow players, thanks to its focus on deep storytelling, and its wonderfully realized world. There’s Red Dead Online too, which hasn’t quite reached the heights of GTA Online, but is still a great time with friends. While we wait with baited breath for any news on a possible GTA 6 release date, there’s few experiences in gaming that can measure up to Rockstar’s epic western adventure.

So there you have it, a great deal on one of the best PC games around – our list literally has Arthur Morgan as the cover image. For more on RDR2, be sure to check out our guide on the Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements.

