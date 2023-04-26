Red Dead Redemption 2’s great grandparent is a must-play

Red Dead Redemption 2 remains the watermark for western games, and for the abilities of Rockstar Games itself. But it’s the product of a storied history. You can trace it back to the original Red Dead Redemption, the early 3D Grand Theft Autos like GTA 3, and even other cowboy games like Call of Juarez. Perhaps the biggest inspiration behind Red Dead Redemption 2, however – the game that first proved it was all possible – is Gun. Developed by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater studio Neversoft, you can experience this vital piece of gaming history yourself, and for cheap, thanks to a new GOG sale.

An open-world game, set at the height of the wild west era, Gun was originally released back in 2005, fully five years before the first Red Dead Redemption. There are side missions like bounty hunting and playing cards, random events like bandit attacks, and the option to upgrade your gear. Sound familiar? This was Red Dead Redemption 2 before Red Dead Redemption 2.

Playing as a gunslinger named Colton White, you primarily travel between two cities in frontier Kansas. The plot involves the search for Quivera, a mythical city of gold rumoured to be hidden in the local mountains. It’s bloody, it’s brutal, and for a game of its size from 18 years ago, it still looks pretty good. There are also voice performances from Brad Dourif, Lance Henriken, Kris Kristofferson, and Ron Perlman.

Previously $19.99 (£16.49), you can now get Gun at a huge 67% discount on GOG, for the low price of $6.59 (£5.20). If you like Red Dead Redemption, classic westerns, and playing your way through videogame history, this is a must. You can get it here.

