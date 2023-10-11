Red Dead Redemption 2 could have gone on forever. Like GTA 5, which has enjoyed a lifespan of more than ten years thanks to Grand Theft Auto Online, the world of RDR 2 is so rich, so full, that we could have been a hootin’ and a hollerin’ with new material and DLC for years. Sadly, that seems ever more unlikely. With official GTA 6 news still absent, Rockstar is once again selling the Red Dead Redemption 2 Halloween Pass 2, the same one that we got in 2021 and again in 2022. The world of Arthur Morgan and John Marston is truly coming to an end.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Halloween Pass 2 was originally released on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Rockstar reissued it in 2022, and now it’s being sold to Red Dead Online players for a third time, available until Monday, November 6. There are 15 ranks in the western game’s Halloween Pass 2, as you progress through them you unlock new outfits and wearables. As we wait for more news on the GTA 6 release date, it’s at least something to do in RDR 2 if you haven’t done it before, but it’s nevertheless the same material that we’ve had for Halloween three years in a row now.

If you purchased the Halloween Pass 2 in either 2021 or 2022, there’s no need to buy it again. Otherwise, it will cost you 20 Red Dead Redemption 2 gold bars. 25 gold bars costs $9.99 / £8.99 in real money, so if you want to play through the three-year-old pass, the fastest way is to pay, though you can earn gold bars through various in-game activities.

If you play Red Dead Online at any point before Monday, November 6, you will get the new cavalier hat and red hunter jacket. The Fear of the Dark and Head for the Hills modes also return, offering three times money, gold, and XP upon completion. Delivering complete collectible sets to Madam Nazar will also net you double cash and experience, and you can get three-times cash and XP for completing the collector free-roam events.

