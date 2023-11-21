Oh, Red Dead Redemption 2. In the shadow of the behemoth that is GTA Online, your multiplayer mode perhaps never stood a chance. Now, with the GTA 6 trailer rapidly approaching, and Grand Theft Auto 5 still ruling the sandbox world, it feels like RDR 2 has come and gone – I imagine that scene with Dutch in the first game, standing on the edge of the cliff and forlornly proclaiming to the entire Red Dead fanbase “our time has passed.” But no. There is still life left in Red Dead Redemption 2. One of the greatest games ever made, even with GTA 6 on the horizon, it demands to be played and replayed. Now, a new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod is the perfect excuse. Restoring dialogue for John Marston and Arthur Morgan that was cut by Rockstar, it adds fresh life to the sweeping, western opus.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most convincing characters in a triple-A sandbox game. Rich, complex, organic – when you return to camp and strike up conversations with Pearson, Lenny, and the like, and then sit around the campfire for a rendition of The Old Scout’s Lament, I maintain it’s one of the most emotionally charged moments in all recent gaming. The GTA 6 release date might be on its way, but that’s more reason to give RDR 2 another go, especially with a new mod that builds on its already impressive cast even further.

Created by ‘Milferino,’ ‘Cut Dialogue Enhanced’ returns dozens of lines of dialogue that were cut from the full release of Red Dead Redemption 2. For all the various situations where John Marston or Arthur Morgan need to speak, like for example when you greet a passerby, buy something from the grocery, or find yourself in the middle of a brawl, there are several different responses that our Stetson-wearing protagonists might offer. The mod takes all the other possible responses that were removed from the release version – but still left over in the game’s files – and puts them back.

“Keep in mind that each line – for example ‘LAW_COMPANION_REPLY_NEG’ – can have over ten variations,” Milferino explains. “So, the number of restored content is huge. You will rarely see Arthur or John repeating the same line in a short period.” You can find Cut Dialogue Enhanced at Nexus Mods right here.

